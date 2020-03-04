BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019, Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.14 per Share

GAAP Net Investment Income (“NII”) of $0.14 per share providing fourth quarter distribution coverage of 100%.

Net Asset Value (“NAV”) per share decreased 2.5% or $0.16 per share to $6.33 per share on a quarter-over-quarter basis, primarily due to net unrealized depreciation on certain legacy assets.

Net leverage of 0.70x was up from 0.61x in comparison to the previous quarter, driven by net new investment deployment. Total liquidity for portfolio company investments, including cash, was approximately $187 million, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) (“BCIC” or the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.14 per share, payable on April 7, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020.

“During 2019, we demonstrated significant progress towards achieving our stated strategy of re-shaping the portfolio to optimize NII and provide a stable stream of income with reduced volatility. This included a meaningful increase in income-producing senior secured investments accompanied with a reduction in non-core assets,” commented James E. Keenan, Chairman and Interim CEO of the Company.

“Specifically, the origination and portfolio composition metrics over the course of 2019 include:

Gross deployments of approximately $304 million included first or second lien loans to 25 new portfolio companies

Number of portfolio companies increased from 27 to 47

First lien investments increased from 24% of the portfolio by FMV to 34%

First and second lien (i.e. secured) investments increased from 47% of the portfolio by FMV to 57%

Net Leverage ratio: increased from 0.36x to 0.70x

“In the fourth quarter, the Company had gross and net deployments of $73.0 million and $34.9 million, respectively. These deployments were made across five new portfolio companies and four add-on investments. Our deployment activity during the quarter drove net leverage to 0.70x compared to 0.61x as of the previous quarter, moving us closer towards our targeted leverage levels.

“In addition, we demonstrated further progress on exiting our legacy non-earning equity exposure through a partial redemption of approximately 22% of our previous holding in Advantage Insurance Inc.’s preferred stock. The non-core legacy portfolio reduced to 16% of the total portfolio by fair market value at December 31, 2019, compared to 18% and 33% at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The fourth quarter net unrealized and realized losses of $11.2 million (or $0.16 per share) was predominantly driven by the non-core legacy investments in AGY Holding Corporation. We remain committed to creating additional exits in the non-core portfolio and redeploying that capital into core income producing, secured assets.”

Financial Highlights

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 ($’s in millions, except per share data) Total



Amount Per Share Total



Amount Per Share Total



Amount Per Share Net Investment Income/(loss) $9.6 $0.14 $9.6 $0.14 $11.8 $0.17 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $(11.2) $(0.16) $(22.3) $(0.32) $(46.4) $(0.66) Deferred taxes — — — — $2.2 $0.03 Basic earnings/(losses) $(1.6) $(0.02) $(12.7) $(0.18) $(32.4) $(0.46) Distributions declared $9.6 $0.14 $9.6 $0.14 $12.6 $0.18 Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1 $9.6 $0.14 $9.6 $0.14 $11.8 $0.17 Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1 $(1.6) $(0.02) $(12.7) $(0.18) $(32.4) $(0.46)

2019 Totals 2018 Totals ($’s in millions, except per share data) Total



Amount Per Share Total



Amount Per Share Net Investment Income/(loss) $41.9 $0.61 $47.4 $0.66 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses) $(48.8) $(0.71) $(56.6) $(0.79) Basic earnings/(losses) $(6.9) $(0.10) $(9.2) $(0.13) Distributions declared $44.1 $0.64 $51.3 $0.72 Net Investment Income/(loss), as adjusted1 $41.9 $0.61 $47.4 $0.66 Basic earnings/(losses), as adjusted1 $(6.9) $(0.10) $(9.2) $(0.13)

($’s in millions, except per share data) As of December 31,



2019 As of September 30,



2019 As of December 31,



2018 Total assets $774.1 $742.7 $693.6 Investment portfolio, at fair market value $749.9 $725.9 $671.7 Debt outstanding $313.6 $276.1 $186.4 Total net assets $435.6 $446.8 $487.0 Net asset value per share $6.33 $6.49 $7.07 Net leverage ratio2 0.70x 0.61x 0.36x

____________________ 1 Non-GAAP basis financial measure. See Supplemental Information on page 8. 2 Calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and receivable for investments sold, plus payables for investments purchased, and (B) NAV.

Business Updates

On October 29, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the application of the modified asset coverage requirement set forth in Section 61(a)(2) of the Investment Company Act, as amended by the Small Business Credit Availability Act (“SBCAA”). As a result, effective on October 29, 2020 (unless the Company receives earlier stockholder approval), the Company’s asset coverage requirement will be reduced from 200% to 150% (in other words, regulatory cap on maximum leverage would increase from 1.00x to 2.00x). Additionally, the Company intends to seek stockholder approval to reduce the minimum asset coverage ratio of 150%, to become effective the date after the annual meeting of stockholders, to be held on May 1, 2020. If such stockholder approval is obtained, the reduced ratio shall become effective on the day after the annual meeting. Simultaneous with the 150% minimum asset coverage ratio becoming effective, our management fee and incentive fees will be reduced as follow: (i) our management fee will be reduced from 1.75% of our total assets to 1.50% of our total assets, provided that the rate will be further reduced to 1.00% on assets that exceed 200% of our net asset value; (ii) our incentive fee based on net investment income will be reduced from 20% over a 7% hurdle to 17.5% over a 7% hurdle; and (iii) our incentive fee based on net capital gains will be reduced from 20% to 17.5%. The Company expects that it would incrementally increase leverage to a range from 0.95x to 1.25x debt-to-equity. The Company will file a proxy statement relating to its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders within 120 days after December 31, 2019.

The non-core legacy asset book comprised 16% of our total portfolio by fair market value as of December 31, 2019, an improvement from 18% at the end of the prior quarter and 33% at the end of the prior year. This includes 13% in income-producing investments, 1% in non-earning equities and 2% in non-accrual investments by fair market value. Our investments in AGY Holding, Sur La Table and Red Apple comprise 61% of the non-core book by fair market value.

Under our existing share repurchase program, during the fourth quarter of 2019, no shares were repurchased. Cumulative repurchases since BlackRock entered into the investment management agreement with the Company in early 2015 totals approximately 7.3 million shares for $50.4 million, representing 80.4% of total share repurchase activity, on a dollar basis, since inception. Since the inception of our share repurchase program through December 31, 2019, we have purchased approximately 9.0 million shares at an average price of $6.94 per share, including brokerage commissions, for a total of $62.7 million. On October 29, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors renewed the authorization for the Company to purchase up to a total of 5,000,000 shares, effective until the earlier of November 3, 2020 or such time that all of the authorized shares have been repurchased. As of December 31, 2019, 5,000,000 shares remained authorized for repurchase.

Portfolio and Investment Activity*

($’s in millions) Three Months



Ended



December 31,



2019 Three Months



Ended December 31,



2018 Year



Ended



December 31,



2019 Year



Ended



December 31,



2018 Investment deployments $73.0 $32.0 $303.5 $308.6 Investment exits $38.1 $94.7 $176.7 $338.4 Number of portfolio company investments at the end of period 47 27 47 27 Weighted average yield of debt and income producing equity securities,



at fair market value 10.9% 11.5% 10.9% 11.5% % of Portfolio invested in Secured debt, at fair market value 57% 47% 57% 47% % of Portfolio invested in Unsecured debt, at fair market value 22% 23% 22% 23% % of Portfolio invested in Equity, at fair market value 21% 30% 21% 30% Average investment by portfolio company, at amortized cost (excluding investments below $5.0 million) $21.9 $34.1 $21.9 $34.1 *Balance sheet amounts above are as of period end

We deployed $73.0 million during the quarter while exits of investments totaled $38.1 million, resulting in a $34.9 million net increase in our portfolio due to investment activity.



■ Our deployments consisted of five new portfolio companies and four investments into existing portfolio companies, which primarily consisted of the following: New Portfolio Companies $11.9 million funded L + 9.00% second lien term loan to Cambrex Corporation, a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization; $9.1 million funded L + 7.75% first lien term loan to Barri Financial Group, LLC, a consumer finance company primarily serving the Hispanic community; $7.5 million funded L + 7.50% first lien term loan to One Sky Flight, LLC, a private aviation company; $2.4 million funded L + 8.00% first lien term loan to Marketlive, LLC et al., a provider of cloud commerce solutions; and $1.6 million funded L + 6.50% first lien term loan (with two unfunded delayed draw term loans of $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively) to Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC, a professional janitorial services company; Incremental Investments $36.4 million of incremental L + 11.00% unsecured debt to Gordon Brothers Finance Company (“GBFC unsecured debt”) to fund portfolio growth. ■ Our repayments were primarily concentrated in one portfolio company exit, three partial repayments, and a partial redemption of one of our non-core legacy positions: $6.4 million repayment of Construction Supply Acquisition LLC, first lien term loan; $16.9 million partial repayment of GBFC unsecured debt; $4.3 million partial repayment of Juul Labs, Inc., first lien term loan; $4.1 million partial repayment of First Boston Construction Holdings, LLC, which consisted of $3.3 million in subordinated debt and $0.8 million in LLC units; and $1.6 million partial redemption of our preferred stock investment in Advantage Insurance Inc, a non-core legacy position.

Our $96.3 million equity investment in BCIC Senior Loan Partners (“SLP”) generated a yield of greater than 11% in 2019. Total committed capital and outstanding investments, at par, amounted to $271.2 million and $268.6 million, respectively, to 22 borrowers. During the fourth quarter, SLP’s exits and repayments were approximately $22.3 million, which primarily consisted of exits to our investments in NSM Sub Holdings Corp. and F.M.I. Intermediate Holdings, LLC, and one partial repayment from AP Exhaust Acquisition, LLC.

As of December 31, 2019, there were four non-accrual investment positions, representing approximately 2.4% and 6.9% of total debt and preferred stock investments, at fair value and cost, respectively, as compared to non-accrual investment positions of approximately 1.6% and 7.1% of total debt and preferred stock investments at fair value and cost, respectively, at December 31, 2018. Our average internal investment rating at fair market value at December 31, 2019 was 1.39 as compared to 1.38 as of the prior quarter end.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, net realized and unrealized losses were $11.2 million, primarily due to depreciation in portfolio valuations during the quarter.

Fourth Quarter Financial Updates

NII was $9.6 million, or $0.14 per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Relative to distributions declared of $0.14 per share, our NII distribution coverage was 100% for the quarter.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2019, we incurred base management fees of $3.3 million, and incentive management fees based on income of $2.1 million, of which our advisor has voluntarily and partially waived incentive fees of $1.1 million, resulting in net incentive fees of $1.0 million for the period. The payment of the $1.0 million net incentive fees based on income was deferred pursuant to our investment management agreement. Including this voluntary partial waiver, $23.4 million of incentive management fees have been waived on a cumulative basis since March 2017. For incentive management fees based on gains, there was no accrual or payment as of December 31, 2019.

Tax characteristics of all 2019 distributions were reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year. Our 2019 distributions of $0.64 per share were comprised of $0.63 per share from various sources of income and $0.01 per share of return of capital. Our return of capital distributions totaled $1.99 per share from inception to December 31, 2019. At our discretion, we may carry forward taxable income in excess of calendar year distributions and pay a 4% excise tax on this income. We will accrue excise tax on estimated undistributed taxable income as required. There was no undistributed taxable income carried forward from 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2019, we had $14.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $172.6 million of availability under our credit facility, subject to leverage restrictions, resulting in approximately $187.3 million of availability for portfolio company investments.

Net leverage, adjusted for available cash, receivables for investments sold, payables for investments purchased and unamortized debt issuance costs, was 0.70x at quarter-end, and our 235% asset coverage ratio provided the Company with available debt capacity under its asset coverage requirements of $112.1 million. Further, as of quarter-end, approximately 80% of our assets were invested in qualifying assets, exceeding the 70% regulatory requirement of a business development company.

Conference Call

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation will host a webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 5, 2020, to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the teleconference by dialing, from the United States, (800) 458-4121, or from outside the United States, +1(720) 543-0206, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. and referencing the BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Conference Call (ID Number 2629138). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the Investor Relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Both the teleconference and webcast will be available for replay by 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 and ending at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. To access the replay of the teleconference, callers from the United States should dial (888) 203-1112 and callers from outside the United States should dial +1(719) 457-0820 and enter the Conference ID Number 2629138.

Prior to the webcast/teleconference, an investor presentation that complements the earnings conference call will be posted to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s website within the Presentations section of the Investors page (http://www.blackrockbkcc.com/news-and-events/disclaimer).

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component, and by making direct preferred, common and other equity investments in such companies.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Investments at fair value: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (cost of $389,156,775 and $233,331,450) $377,136,394 $200,569,644 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (cost of $65,825,475 and $130,892,674) 22,473,524 111,727,234 Controlled investments (cost of $400,561,551 and $388,870,375) 350,249,163 359,356,068 Total investments at fair value (cost of $855,543,801 and $753,094,499) 749,859,081 671,652,946 Cash and cash equivalents 14,678,878 13,497,320 Receivable for investments sold 1,871,435 1,691,077 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 5,708,324 4,084,001 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,945,709 2,707,036 Total Assets $774,063,427 $693,632,380 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $2,298,004 and $3,227,965) $313,569,694 $186,397,728 Interest and credit facility fees payable 757,472 722,841 Distributions payable 9,637,075 12,552,212 Base management fees payable 3,251,194 3,494,520 Incentive management fees payable 1,849,597 — Payable for investments purchased 7,312,500 989,460 Accrued administrative services 372,407 376,507 Other accrued expenses and payables 1,704,507 2,078,958 Total Liabilities 338,454,446 206,612,226 Net Assets Common stock, par value $.001 per share, 200,000,000 common shares authorized, 77,861,287 and 77,861,287 issued and 68,836,255 and 68,921,798 outstanding 77,861 77,861 Paid-in capital in excess of par 849,240,398 853,248,794 Distributable earnings (losses) (351,040,023) (304,106,473) Treasury stock at cost, 9,025,032 and 8,939,489 shares held (62,669,255) (62,200,028) Total Net Assets 435,608,981 487,020,154 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $774,063,427 $693,632,380 Net Asset Value Per Share $6.33 $7.07

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months



Ended



December 31,



2019



(Unaudited) Three Months



Ended



December 31,



2018



(Unaudited) Year

Ended



December 31,



2019 Year



Ended



December 31,



2018 Investment Income: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments: Cash interest income $8,370,290 $6,458,180 $29,292,857 $28,138,255 PIK interest income 1,226,151 231,517 2,085,016 516,904 Fee income 89,829 366,042 1,444,113 1,428,852 Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 9,686,270 7,055,739 32,821,986 30,084,011 Non-controlled, affiliated investments: Cash interest income 128,895 1,937,189 3,493,487 9,401,715 PIK interest income 116,575 374,151 245,197 1,784,118 PIK dividend income — 254,555 220,480 827,934 Fee income 1,451 — 3,055 35,000 Total investment income from non-controlled, affiliated investments 246,921 2,565,895 3,962,219 12,048,767 Controlled investments: Cash interest income 5,105,807 7,064,876 22,832,830 24,490,257 PIK interest income 759,254 — 2,776,671 1,474,466 Cash dividend income 3,389,999 3,968,845 15,562,959 14,264,703 PIK dividend income — — — 731,516 Fee income 3,186 13,855 131,485 725,643 Total investment income from controlled investments 9,258,246 11,047,576 41,303,945 41,686,585 Other income — 48,231 30,371 48,231 Total investment income 19,191,437 20,717,441 78,118,521 83,867,594 Expenses: Base management fees 3,251,193 3,494,520 12,425,101 14,138,788 Incentive management fees 2,122,796 2,356,899 8,751,521 8,510,866 Interest and credit facility fees 4,091,942 3,786,153 15,558,648 15,228,062 Professional fees 309,728 864,500 2,093,064 2,428,850 Administrative services 372,407 376,507 1,403,419 1,702,723 Director fees 176,500 181,000 729,750 727,000 Investment advisor expenses 87,500 87,500 350,000 350,000 Other 288,190 142,768 1,800,932 1,860,696 Total expenses, before incentive management fee waiver 10,700,256 11,289,847 43,112,435 44,946,985 Incentive management fee waiver (1,145,894) (2,356,899) (6,901,924) (8,510,866) Expenses, net of incentive management fee waiver 9,554,362 8,932,948 36,210,511 36,436,119 Net Investment Income 9,637,075 11,784,493 41,908,010 47,431,475 Realized and Unrealized Gain (Loss): Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (264,342) 3,237 (23,660,181) (46,104,588) Non-controlled, affiliated investments (879,673) 28,550,295 (1,225,060) 28,550,295 Controlled investments — 375,000 — (28,384,662) Net realized gain (loss) (1,144,015) 28,928,532 (24,885,241) (45,938,955) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments 953,491 (6,923,226) 21,084,787 17,493,755 Non-controlled, affiliated investments (1,733,802) (52,063,236) (24,529,889) (35,110,643) Controlled investments (9,423,322) (16,012,774) (20,798,389) 7,527,453 Foreign currency translation 136,690 (356,834) 333,982 (565,247) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (10,066,943) (75,356,070) (23,909,509) (10,654,682) Deferred Taxes — 2,220,156 — — Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (11,210,958) (44,207,382) (48,794,750) (56,593,637) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $(1,573,883) $(32,422,889) $(6,886,740) $(9,162,162) Net Investment Income Per Share—basic $0.14 $0.17 $0.61 $0.66 Earnings (Loss) Per Share—basic $(0.02) $(0.46) $(0.10) $(0.13) Average Shares Outstanding—basic 68,836,255 69,835,855 68,836,590 71,373,570 Net Investment Income Per Share—diluted $0.14 $0.16 $0.59 $0.64 Earnings (Loss) Per Share—diluted $(0.02) $(0.46) $(0.10) $(0.13) Average Shares Outstanding—diluted 85,829,992 86,829,592 85,830,326 88,367,307 Distributions Declared Per Share $0.14 $0.18 $0.64 $0.72

Supplemental Information

The Company reports its financial results on a generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis; however, management believes that evaluating the Company’s ongoing operating results may be enhanced if investors have additional non-GAAP basis financial measures. Management reviews non-GAAP financial measures to assess ongoing operations and, for the reasons described below, considers them to be effective indicators, for both management and investors, of the Company’s financial performance over time. The Company’s management does not advocate that investors consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

After March 6, 2017, incentive management fees based on income have been calculated for each calendar quarter and are paid on a quarterly basis if certain thresholds are met. The Company records its liability for incentive management fees based on capital gains by performing a hypothetical liquidation at the end of each reporting period.

