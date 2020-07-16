Blackmagic Design Announces UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G

Fremont, CA, USA – Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Blackmagic Design today announced UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G, two new capture and playback solutions featuring 3G-SDI and HDMI connections plus high speed Thunderbolt™ 3 technology. UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G are extremely portable, pocket sized products powered by their Thunderbolt connections so they can be operated from a computer’s battery or power source.

UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G are two separate products, one for recording SDI and HDMI video, and the other model for playing back SDI or HDMI video.

The UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G are extremely tiny designs that are perfect for portable tasks that don’t require both capture and playback in a single device. Their lower cost means the customer can choose to add recording or playback when needed. A good example is when monitoring using NLE software the UltraStudio Monitor 3G would be the perfect choice. A customer who needs simple recording can choose the UltraStudio Recorder 3G.

Replacing older Thunderbolt 2 models, these new models feature Thunderbolt 3 which makes possible greater features, such as more video formats, greater selection of colorspace, RGB video formats and lower cost.

UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G feature advanced high quality video technology allowing customers to go on location for uncompressed and compressed capture and playback tasks at the highest 10 bit SD/HD quality.

With easy plug and play and incredibly fast transfer speeds of Thunderbolt technology, UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G can be moved easily between computers and can capture from decks, cameras and live video sources, and output to monitors, projectors, media servers and more. This is perfect for editing, compositing, graphics production and unlimited broadcast and post production situations where the highest quality video and true versatility are demanded.

“UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G let you work anywhere because they are extremely compact and are powered from the Thunderbolt 3 connection,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “You can simply plug into any Thunderbolt 3 enabled laptop or a desktop computer and start working. With support for high bandwidth formats up to 1080p60 these are advanced video capture and playback solutions that are small enough to fit in your pocket. There is nothing more portable!”

UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G Features

Two models, UltraStudio Monitor 3G for playback and UltraStudio Recorder 3G for capture.

High-speed Thunderbolt 3 port for high quality video processing.

Built in 3G-SDI and HDMI connections on each model.

Supports all common SD/HD video formats up to 1080p60.

Uncompressed and compressed 10-bit 4:2:2 YUV or RGB quality.

Supports DaVinci Resolve and all other video software.

Developer SDK available to download free.

Availability and Price

UltraStudio Monitor 3G and UltraStudio Recorder 3G are available now for US$115 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagicdesign.com. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.