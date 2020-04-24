Blackmagic Design Announces Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR now Shipping

Advanced 8K monitoring solution that lets you use the new Apple Pro Display XDR as a color critical reference monitor on set and in post production!

Fremont, CA, USA – Thursday, April 23, 2020 – Blackmagic Design today announced Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR, an advanced 8K DisplayPort monitoring solution for DisplayPort monitors such as the new Apple Pro Display XDR. With dual on screen scope overlays, HDR, scaled and pixel-by-pixel modes, and 33 point 3D LUTs, Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort has been specifically designed for use in professional film and television markets.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is an advanced 8K monitoring solution for Pro Display XDR and other DisplayPort computer displays or high quality monitors. There are even 2 on-screen scopes that can be selected between WFM, Parade, Vector and Histogram. Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is perfect for film studios and broadcasters who need professional but affordable color accurate monitoring.

Customers also get an elegant design with color LCD for monitoring and control of settings. The front panel includes controls and a color display for monitoring the video input, audio meters and video standard indication. With Pro Display XDR, this panel can be used to control display settings such as switching reference modes and adjusting brightness.

The rear panel has Quad Link 12G-SDI for HD, Ultra HD as well as up to 8K formats. There is a USB‑C style connection for monitors such as the Pro Display XDR, and 2 full size DisplayPort connections for regular computer monitors. The built-in scaler will ensure the video input standard is scaled to the native resolution of the connected DisplayPort monitor. Or, use the built-in pixel-by-pixel mode to view unscaled HD or 4K content. Customers can even connect both 2SI and Square Division inputs.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR has everything for the latest HDR workflows. All that’s required is to connect a Pro Display XDR or an HDR compatible DisplayPort monitor to allow HDR SDI monitoring. Static metadata PQ formats in the VPID are handled according to the ST2108-1, ST2084 and the ST425 standards. ST425 defines 2 new bits in the VPID to indicate transfer characteristic of SDR or PQ, and ST2108-1 defines how to transport HDR static or dynamic metadata over SDI. There is also support for ST2082-10 for 12G SDI, as well as ST425 for 3G-SDI sources. Both Rec.2020 and Rec.709 color space are supported, and 100% of the DCI-P3 format.

Two fully independent on-screen scopes are included so compliance with broadcast standards is easy when doing critical high-end work. Scopes are overlaid on screen so they can customize position, size and opacity. Customers can select from a range of scopes, including waveform for displaying luminance levels of their input signal. The vectorscope display allows customers to see the intensity of color at 100% SDI reference levels. Customers also get RGB and YUV parade displays, which are ideal for color correction and checking for illegal levels. Histogram shows the distribution of white to black detail in their images and highlights or shadows clipping.

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR includes the same high quality 33 point 3D LUTs as used in the film industry. Two independent 3D LUTs can be loaded and customers can select between them from the front panel.

All Quad Link 12G-SDI inputs have outputs for looping to other equipment. Plus all HD, Ultra HD and 8K standards are supported allowing broadcast or film industry use. In 720p, customers get support for 50p, 59.94p up to 60p. In 1080i formats, they get 50i, 59.94i up to 60i. 1080p, 1080PsF as well as 2160p formats are supported from 23.98 to 60 fps. Customers even get support for 2K and 4K DCI film formats from 23.98p to 60p. 4320p 8K formats are supported at 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 50, up to 59.94. With 2SI to Square Division conversion built in, an 8K source will be automatically converted for the monitor. Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR even handles both Level A or B 3G-SDI plus YUV and RGB SDI formats.

The front panel LCD provides confidence monitoring with both images and accurate audio level meters. There are menus for all functions and it’s easy to scroll through menu “pages” to find settings that need changing. The 3D LUTs can be enabled just by pressing the buttons labelled 1 or 2. The audio meters can even be switched between VU or PPM ballistics. There are settings for configuring scopes and their on-screen location or opacity. Customers can even view and edit network settings.

For rack mounting, customers can simply add a Teranex Mini Rack Shelf. This consists of a metal tray that holds the converter and allows it to be screwed down before the whole shelf is bolted into the rack. Of course, Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR includes rubber feet that customers can attach to the underside of the converter if they want to place it on a desktop.

“We are excited to announce the immediate availability of the Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR for customers working with the new Pro Display XDR,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It provides advanced HDR and color -critical monitoring features such as built in scopes, 33 point 3D LUT support, and native 8K for the latest customer workflows!”

Availability and Price

Teranex Mini SDI to DisplayPort 8K HDR is available now for US$1,295, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

