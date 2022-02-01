Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, a next generation model of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 includes an adjustable touchscreen screen for easier framing of shots, a larger battery for longer shooting without needing to charge or change batteries, as well as support for an optional electronic viewfinder. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 has the latest Blackmagic generation 5 color science and retains the popular cinematic Super 35 HDR image sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, dual native ISO and EF lens mount from the previous model.





Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$1,995.

The elegant design of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera packs an incredible number of high end digital film features into a miniaturized, handheld design. Made from lightweight carbon fiber polycarbonate composite, the camera features a multifunction handgrip with all controls for recording, ISO, WB and shutter angle right at customers’ fingertips. Because it’s an advanced digital film camera, the sensor is designed to reduce thermal noise allowing cleaner shadows and higher ISO. Plus the large 5 inch LCD makes it possible to get perfect focus at 4K and 6K resolutions.

Featuring a larger 6144 x 3456 Super 35 sensor and EF lens mount, the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 lets customers use larger EF photographic lenses to create cinematic images with shallower depth of field, allowing creative defocussed backgrounds and gorgeous bokeh effects.

With the advanced Blackmagic OS, customers get an intuitive and user friendly camera operating system based on the latest technology. The interface uses simple tap and swipe gestures to adjust settings, add metadata and view recording status. Customers also get full control over advanced camera features such as on screen focus and exposure tools, 3D LUTs, HDR, metadata entry, timecode, Blackmagic RAW settings and more.

Whether users are shooting in bright sunlight or in almost no light at all, the 13 stops of dynamic range with dual native ISO up to 25,600 provide stunning low noise images in all lighting conditions. Plus the 6K models feature a larger Super 35 sensor that allows shooting with a shallow depth of field and anamorphic lenses. All models let customers shoot up to 60 fps or 120 fps windowed. An amazing sensor combined with Blackmagic color science means customers get the same imaging technology as the most expensive digital film cameras.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera features a large, bright 5 inch touchscreen that makes it easy for customers to frame shots and accurately focus. On screen overlays show status and record parameters, histogram, focus peaking indicators, levels, frame guides and more. The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 LCD monitor is a more advanced display that can be tilted up and down so it’s easy to monitor a shot from any position.

Featuring the same generation 5 color science as the high end URSA Mini Pro 12K, the new Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 delivers an even greater advancement in image quality with stunning, accurate skin tones and faithful color in every shot. Customers get a new dynamic 12-bit gamma curve designed to capture more color data in the highlights and shadows, for better looking images. The color science also handles some of the complex Blackmagic RAW image processing, so color and dynamic range data from the sensor is preserved via metadata which customers can use in post production.

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K models support an optional viewfinder to make outdoors and handheld shooting accurate and easy. Customers get an integrated high quality 1280 x 960 color OLED display with built in proximity sensor, 4 element glass diopter for incredible accuracy with a wide -4 to +4 focus adjustment. A built in digital focus chart ensures customers get perfect viewfinder focus setup. Customers can also view critical status information such as frame guides. The Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF connects quickly via a single connector. The viewfinder has a 70 degree swivel range and comes with 4 different types of eyecups for both left and right eyes.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K models both now use larger NP-F570 batteries for longer shooting times without needing to change or charge batteries. A locking DC power connector is used so customers won’t have to worry about losing power during a shoot. Plus the included AC plug pack can power the camera and charge the battery simultaneously. Even the USB-C expansion port can trickle charge the battery, so customers can use portable battery packs, mobile phone chargers or laptops. The optional battery grip lets customers add extra batteries to dramatically extend the power of the camera so customers can keep shooting all day.

All Pocket Cinema Camera models include a full version of DaVinci Resolve Studio, which is the same software used in Hollywood for creating high end feature films, episodic television shows, commercials and more. DaVinci Resolve features the new cut page with intelligent editing tools and innovative new features designed to help customers quickly find the footage customers want, edit it together and output it fast. In addition to the new cut page, customers also get DaVinci’s legendary professional editing, advanced color correction, audio post and visual effects tools, all in a single software application.

“Since the release of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro, customers have been asking for some of the features to be added to the 6K model,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We’ve been able to achieve even greater manufacturing efficiencies which means that we are now able to release this new 6K model which adds an adjustable LCD touchscreen, larger longer battery life, support for the OLED viewfinder and improved on screen menus. We are excited to be offering these additional features that have been so popular with customers!”

BLACKMAGIC POCKET CINEMA CAMERA 6K G2 FEATURES

Designed from carbon fiber polycarbonate composite.

6144 x 3456 sensor with 13 stops and dual native ISO up to 25,600.

Compatible with a wide range of popular EF lenses.

Up to 25,600 ISO for incredible low light performance.

Standard open file formats compatible with popular software.

Adjustable LCD screen.

Includes Blackmagic Generation 5 Color Science.

Optional Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF.

Professional mini XLR inputs with 48 volt phantom power.

Larger NP-F570 battery, optional Blackmagic Pocket Camera Battery Pro Grip.

Includes full DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is available now for US$1,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

