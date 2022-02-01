Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM SDI Switchers

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#blackmagicdesign–Blackmagic Design today announced a new family of extremely portable ATEM SDI live production switchers with professional 3G-SDI connections. Designed for broadcasters who need both power and portability, the new ATEM SDI family is designed to be fast to set up and easy to use. Even with their small size, ATEM SDI switchers are surprisingly powerful with standards converters on all inputs, a built in Fairlight audio mixer with 6 band parametric EQ, compressor and limiter on all inputs, internal DVEs, chroma keyers, professional transitions and more. ATEM SDI makes it fast to create professional live production using multiple cameras. ATEM SDI is ideal for broadcast quality live streaming to YouTube, Facebook and more!





ATEM SDI Switchers are available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$345.

Customers get 4 SDI inputs on the ATEM SDI and ATEM SDI Pro ISO models and 8 SDI inputs on the ATEM SDI Extreme ISO model. Plus all SDI inputs feature standards converters and re-sync. Customers even get DVEs for picture in picture effects. The USB works as a webcam for connecting video to computers, while the Pro and Extreme models feature built in streaming.

ATEM SDI’s compact all in one design includes both a control panel as well as connections. The front panel includes easy to use buttons for selecting sources, video effects and transitions. The source buttons are large so it’s possible to use it by feel, letting the presenter do the switching. Customers even get buttons for audio mixing. The ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models have buttons for recording and streaming control, as well as output selection buttons that let customers change the video output between program, direct camera feeds and the multiview. On the rear panel there are SDI connections for cameras, extra microphone inputs, USB for webcam plus multiple SDI “aux” outputs for program video.

With 4 or 8 video inputs, depending on the model, ATEM SDI lets customers connect multiple cameras for different views of the performance. All video sources will re-sync to the switcher, even if they operate at different video standards. Everything just works so setup on location is easy and customers don’t have to worry about technical problems.

ATEM SDI Pro and ATEM SDI Extreme models have a built in hardware streaming engine for live streaming via their ethernet connections. That means customers can live stream to YouTube, Facebook and Twitch in better quality, without dropped frames and with simpler settings. Just select the streaming service and enter the streaming key. There are palettes in ATEM Software Control for streaming setup, plus streaming status is also displayed in the multiview. Streaming status is easy to understand as the data rate indicator shows internet speed required for the video format users are using.

If users are doing live production on location then the ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models support connecting an Apple or Android phone to the USB port to use mobile data. It’s also a great backup for the main Ethernet connection.

The ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models also support direct recording of their streaming data to USB flash disks. That means customers get very long recordings in the same H.264 video files with AAC audio that customers streamed, so customers can direct upload to any online video site, such as YouTube or Vimeo. Recording to multiple disks is also supported via a USB hub so when a disk fills, recording can continue to a second disk so customers get non-stop recording. Record settings and disk selection are set up in ATEM Software Control and customers can also display the recording status in the multiview.

The ATEM SDI Pro ISO and Extreme ISO models allow customers to edit their live event as they can record multiple video streams, including clean feeds of all inputs and program, all at the same time. Media pool images used are also saved with the video files. The video files include metadata tags such as synced timecode and camera numbers. Imagine re-editing their show with new color grades, effects and graphics. Even the audio sources are all recorded so customers can professionally remix their audio.

The ISO models also save a DaVinci Resolve project file, so with a single click customers can open their live production as a video edit. All cuts, dissolves and media pool graphics will be loaded. This means customers can fine tune edit points or even completely replace shots. The DaVinci Resolve Sync Bin lets customers edit shots via a multiview interface, so it’s easy to use and fast. All ISO files will be automatically aligned by timecode, so customers can scroll along and see all camera angles perfectly synced.

Each 3G-SDI video input features its own dedicated standards converter. That means ATEM SDI will automatically convert 1080p, 1080i and 720p sources to the switcher video standard. The SDI outputs are a true “aux” outputs so customers can independently customize the source video routed to each SDI output. All outputs can be connected to cameras as they include camera control and tally information. On the more powerful ATEM SDI Pro and ATEM SDI Extreme models, the SDI output can also be selected to display the built in multiview.

The ATEM Software Control app unlocks the hidden power of ATEM SDI and allows access to every feature in the switcher. ATEM Software Control features a visual switcher user interface with parameter palettes for making quick adjustments. Although customers can normally connect via USB, if customers connect using Ethernet it’s possible for multiple users to connect to ATEM SDI using separate copies of ATEM Software Control on different computers. Customers can even save the switcher state as an XML file. If customers need clip playback, customers can even control HyperDeck disk recorders via Ethernet.

The ATEM SDI Extreme model includes 4 upstream chroma keyers and this allows customers to build exciting virtual sets. With 4 independent chroma keyers, customers get a keyer per camera so customers can build a virtual set for up to 4 cameras. With ATEM SDI Extreme customers have 8 inputs, 4 to use for cameras and the other 4 can be connected to a virtual set computer for the rendered backgrounds. Or if customers don’t need to move their cameras, customers can do fixed camera virtual sets by loading pre rendered still image backgrounds from the media players and media pool. Customers can setup macros to change cameras and load the correct background into the media players.

In addition to 2 independent DVEs in the ATEM SDI Extreme model, there’s also a powerful SuperSource multi layer processor with 4 extra DVE layers plus a background layer, that all appear to ATEM SDI Extreme as an additional input source. Any ATEM SDI Extreme video input can be used for each SuperSource DVE, then it’s all layered together over a media pool custom background.

When doing larger live productions with multiple cameras, it’s very useful to see all their video sources at the same time on a single monitor. The ATEM SDI Pro and ATEM SDI Extreme models include a professional multiview that lets customers see all video inputs, preview and program on a single SDI monitor. Each camera view includes tally indicators so customers know when each source is on-air, and each view also has custom labels and audio meters. Plus the ATEM SDI Extreme model allows customers to select up to 16 custom views. Multiview even includes status for recording, streaming and the audio mixer.

“The new ATEM SDI live production switcher is perfect for broadcasters who want advanced, professional features while also looking for extreme portability,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “There are three great models with 3G-SDI video connections and some really great features like DVEs for picture in picture effects, graphics, transitions, advanced chroma key and Fairlight audio mixer. It’s really exciting and we can not wait to see what customers do with these new models.”

ATEM SDI Switchers Features

Features miniaturized control panel based design.

Supports connecting up to 8 cameras or computers.

Live stream via Ethernet on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Phone tethering for remote streaming via mobile data on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Records to USB disks in H.264 on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all SDI inputs.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

4 upstream ATEM Advanced Chroma keyers on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

Up to 6 independent DVEs on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

Customizable 16 way multiview on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

Availability and Price

ATEM SDI Switchers are available now from US$345, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

