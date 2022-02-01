Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve for iPad

New DaVinci Resolve for iPad gives a new generation of creators Hollywood quality editing and color correction tools!

Fremont, CA, USA – Thursday, October 20, 2022 – Blackmagic Design today announced DaVinci Resolve for iPad, so creators can extend video workflows in new ways and new places. Optimized for MultiTouch technology and Apple Pencil, DaVinci Resolve for iPad features support for cut and color pages providing access to DaVinci’s award winning image technology, color finishing tools and latest HDR workflows. And Blackmagic Cloud support allows creators to collaborate with multiple users around the world. DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available in Q4 2022 from the Apple App Store as a free download, with an upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad also available as an in-app purchase.

With optimized performance for Apple Silicon, DaVinci Resolve delivers 4x faster Ultra HD ProRes render performance on the new iPad Pro with M2. HDR is also supported for customers using an 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. Creators can send a clean feed grading monitor output to an Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay compatible display. This lets customers use the external display to quickly create grades on set or color correct clips in post production directly from their iPad.

The new DaVinci Resolve for iPad will open and create standard DaVinci Resolve project files which are compatible with the desktop version of DaVinci Resolve 18. Supported file formats include H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW, with clips able to be imported from the iPad Pro internal storage and Photos library, or externally connected iCloud and USB-C media disks.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available in Q4 2022 from the Apple App Store as a free download, with an upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad also available as an in-app purchase.

About DaVinci Resolve

High end professionals working on feature films and television shows use DaVinci Resolve more than any other solution! That’s because it’s known for incredible quality and creative tools that are light years beyond the competition. Customers get DaVinci’s Emmy™ award winning image technology with 32-bit float processing, patented YRGB color science and a massive wide gamut color space for the latest HDR workflows. Customers also get the legendary quality of Fairlight audio processing for the best sound in the industry! With DaVinci Resolve, customers get the same tools professional colorists and editors use every day to finish blockbuster feature films and television programming!

DaVinci Resolve is the only solution that lets customers grow and build their own multi user post production studio! The newly redesigned project libraries are built for real time local and remote collaboration. While the new Blackmagic Cloud lets customers host and access their projects from anywhere in the world. Now customers can collaborate with editors, colorists, visual effects artists, and sound engineers all working together at the same time. Best of all, customers no longer have to import and export files, translate projects, lose work, or conform and manage changes. DaVinci Resolve is the only application in the world that lets everyone work together in parallel on the same project and at the same time!

The cut page is a revolution in editing and has many new innovations that make editing much faster than before. That’s critical when editing content for social media, fast turn music videos, television commercials and corporate videos. The cut page has also been co-designed to work with a hardware panel such as the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor, which is also supported on the DaVinci Resolve for iPad. This means you get an editing solution that’s not “dumbed down”, as it’s a true professional editor that’s focused on introducing new innovations in speed!

The DaVinci Resolve color page is Hollywood’s most advanced color corrector and has been used to color and finish more high end feature films and television shows than any other system! It’s also approachable with features designed to make it easier for new users to get great results while they continue to learn the advanced tools. For example, new primary control sliders will be familiar to anyone who’s used image editing software, making it easy to adjust contrast, temperature, midtone detail, saturation and more. The color page has an incredible range of primary and secondary color grading features including PowerWindows™, qualifiers, tracking, advanced HDR grading tools and more!

“DaVinci Resolve for iPad is truly a revolution for post production, ” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Customers will have the power of Hollywood post production tools for editing and color correction literally in their hands, creating a whole new generation of creative editors and colorists. Compatibility with DaVinci Resolve 18 and Blackmagic Cloud, mean that customers can collaborate on the same timeline with other editors or colorists as well as audio engineers and VFX artists from literally anywhere in the world. I think it will be exciting to try out the new iPad version and I can’t wait to see how our customers use it, their creativity will be mind blowing.”

DaVinci Resolve for iPad Features

Cut page for editing and the color pages are optimized for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro display.

Up to 4x Ultra HD ProRes render performance improvement with the M2 chip.

Supports Apple Neural Engine features in DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad.

Compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 project files.

Supports multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud.

Supports H.264, H.265, ProRes and Blackmagic RAW media files.

Supports clips from iPad storage, Photos library and iCloud.

Import clips from external USB-C disks.

Works with Apple Pencil, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

External monitoring via Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay display.

Supports HDR display on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip.

Compatible with iPadOS 16 or newer.

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available later in 2022 as a free download from the Apple App Store. Customers can upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad using an in-app purchase.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.