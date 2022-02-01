Blackboxstocks Announces Release of Native Mobile App for iOS and Android Devices

The Long-Awaited App Provides New Marketing Channels in Apple and Google Play Stores

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackboxstocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced that it has completed the development of its mobile application of the Blackbox platform and has released it for iOS and Android phones and devices.

This new mobile application can be found in Apple’s App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices and encompasses over 90% of the features of the Blackbox desktop version, including audio enabled chat rooms and live channels, proprietary stock and options analytics, and streaming market news. The robust push notification feature allows users to select and receive various real-time stock and options alerts they receive to their mobile device even when they’re not actively using the application.

“We are extremely excited to bring this application to our members,” commented Gust Kepler, Chief Executive Officer. “This application allows traders to be kept up to date without being tethered to their desktops. Our customizable push notification alerts allow our members to receive actionable trading information wherever they are. This is especially relevant now that a large portion of the new members we acquired in the 2021 retail boom have gone back to the workplace where our desktop platform can be hindered by firewalls or other corporate security policies,” Kepler explained.

Brandon Smith, Chief Technology Officer, added, “Our goal in developing this application was to provide our mobile subscribers with the same breadth of features and real-time capabilities that they experience while using our web-based application. Our development team worked tirelessly to bring this highly comprehensive and complex set of features to our user’s mobile devices, using the latest in mobile development technologies. The result is an application that allows users to quickly react to changes in the stock market and have the full Blackbox experience, no matter where they are.”

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at Blackbox stocks are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as “if,” “may,” “might,” “will, “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

