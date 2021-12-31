Blackboxstocks Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference Call Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00am EST / 9:00am CST

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today announced the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:

Total revenue for the first quarter was $1,272,486 as compared to $1,489,668 for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(893,846) and $149,456 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Cash and marketable securities totaled $8.6 million at March 31, 2022.

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 436,600 shares of BLBX common stock at an average price of $1.97 per share under our $2.5 million share repurchase program announced in January 2022.

Total member count as of March 31, 2022 was 7,400. This number includes new members acquired through our discounted promotion that ended March 31 st and full paid subscribers.

and full paid subscribers. The average member count for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was 5,709 compared to 5,575 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 5,748 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Subsequent to quarter end, the mobile application of the Blackbox platform was released for iOS and Android phones and devices.

Gust Kepler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The first quarter of 2022 saw volatile markets, soaring inflation and negative GDP growth which created significant headwinds for the entire financial industry. To combat these macro trends, in March we initiated our first promotional campaign offering a $5 one-month subscription. This promotion introduced our platform to new subscribers and grew our subscriber base, as many people continued their membership beyond the initial promotion period, although it negatively impacted our first quarter revenue.”

“Subsequent to quarter end, we introduced our mobile application for iOS and Android phones and devices. This was an important enhancement for our subscribers who are heading back to the office and now have the same breadth of features and real-time capabilities as our original web-based application. We also announced a joint venture with CoinRoutes to create a platform to provide retail traders with proprietary analytics and superior trading execution in the cryptocurrency markets.”

“Looking ahead, we are developing additional new products. This includes a mobile application for the self-directed investor, which comprises an exponentially larger portion of the market than the day trader community we currently serve. We have also begun development of a professional version of the Blackbox platform for the professional trader segment and institutions. We are extremely excited about these new products as well as the ongoing platform enhancements that we continue to make and believe these will contribute significantly to our growth in 2022 and beyond,” continued Mr. Kepler.

Robert Winspear, Chief Financial Officer, added, “Expenses were higher in the first quarter, reflecting investments in development and headcount to grow and support our platform as well as current inflationary realities. Fortunately, with $8.6 million in cash and securities and low long term debt, we have the balance sheet strength to fund our growth and nimbly pivot our marketing strategies to match industry conditions as we remain focused on growing our core business and continuing to introduce new and innovative products to the market.”

Summary financial data is presented in the tables below. Please see the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2022 for additional information.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Blackboxstocks will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00am EST / 9:00am CST. To participate, please call (877) 317- 6789 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Blackboxstocks call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company’s website, www.blackboxstocks.com, or at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=y3jkHSQp.

A replay of the call will be available at (877) 344-7529, access code 9943017, through May 24, 2022.

About Blackboxstocks, Inc.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs “predictive technology” enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/video feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans 42 countries; current subscription fees are $99.97 per month or $959.00 annually. For more information, go to: www.blackboxstocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at Blackbox stocks are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as “if,” “may,” “might,” “will, “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in our other filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Blackboxstocks, Inc. Summary Statement of Operations Three months ended March 31 (unaudited) 2022 2021 Revenues $ 1,272,486 $ 1,489,668 Cost of revenues 579,962 395,775 Gross margin 692,524 1,093,893 Operating expenses 1,713,678 948,761 Operating income (loss) (1,021,154 ) 145,132 Other expense: 221,289 132,577 Net income (loss) $ (1,242,443 ) $ 12,555 Adjusted EBITDA $ (893,846 ) $ 149,456 Adjusted EBITDA Calculation Net income (loss) $ (1,242,443 ) $ 12,555 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 5,275 4,324 Interest and financing expense 42,557 132,577 Investment loss 178,732 – Stock based compensation 122,033 – Total adjustments $ 348,597 $ 136,901 Adjusted EBITDA $ (893,846 ) $ 149,456

Blackboxstocks, Inc Summary Balance Sheet Data March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash $ 651,518 $ 2,426,497 Marketable securities 7,922,244 8,015,882 Other current assets 120,727 259,592 Total current assets $ 8,694,489 $ 10,701,971 Property and equipment: 427,639 448,143 Total assets $ 9,122,128 $ 11,150,114 Liabilities and Stockholders’



Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 700,987 $ 585,615 Unearned subscriptions 1,177,701 1,302,036 Other current liabilities 73,038 69,174 Notes payable, current portion, net 955,165 971,851 Total current liabilities $ 2,906,891 $ 2,928,676 Long term liabilities: Notes payable 61,262 68,347 Lease liability right of use, long term 316,547 335,641 Total long term liabilities $ 377,809 $ 403,988 Total stockholders’ equity $ 5,837,428 $ 7,817,450 Total liabilities and



stockholders’ equity $ 8,744,319 $ 10,746,126

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). However, management believes the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and that when GAAP financial measures are viewed in conjunction with the non-GAAP financial measures, investors are provided with a more meaningful understanding of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance. For all non-GAAP financial measures in this release, we have provided corresponding GAAP financial measures for comparative purposes in the report.

We refer to the term “EBITDA” in various places of our financial discussion. EBITDA is defined by us as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization expense and certain non-cash expenses including stock-based compensation. EBITDA is not a measure of operating performance under GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation nor construed as an alternative to operating profit, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities, each as determined in accordance with GAAP. Also, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of liquidity. Moreover, since EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP, and thus is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

