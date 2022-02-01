Black Hat USA Announces Over 90 Briefings for its 26th Anniversary Event in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security events, returns to Las Vegas celebrating Black Hat USA’s 26th anniversary with a live, in-person 6-day program from August 5 – August 10. The event will take place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, featuring over 90 Briefings hand selected by the Black Hat Review Board.

On August 9 and 10, attendees will gain insight into the latest in information security risks, developments, and trends. Briefings highlights include:

Apple’s Predicament: NSPredicate Exploits on iOS and macOS – This talk will explore takeaways from 2021’s FORCEDENTRY sandbox escape, introducing the usage of NSPredicate in an iOS exploit. The researchers will conduct a technical deep dive, explore the full syntax of NSPredicate, and more.

Jailbreaking an Electric Vehicle in 2023 or What It Means to Hotwire Tesla’s x86-Based Seat Heater – Tesla has been known for its advanced and well-integrated car computers, from serving mundane entertainment purposes to fully autonomous driving capabilities. In this talk, researchers from TU Berlin will further discuss the embedded car computer and present an attack against newer AMD-based infotainment systems that allows accessing private user data, running custom applications, and easing independent repairing efforts.

One Drive, Double Agent: Clouded OneDrive Turns Sides – Over the last 10 years, as ransomware attacks have become the main cybersecurity risk, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) has often been used to protect against these threats. In this talk, researchers will share how Microsoft’s OneDrive can be operated as ransomware, and present DoubleDrive, a fully undetectable cloud-based ransomware that uses OneDrive to encrypt local files outside of OneDrive’s directory, bypassing EDR capabilities.

Making and Breaking NSA’s Codebreaker Challenge – For the past decade, the National Security Agency (NSA) has hosted the Codebreaker Challenge, a competition written and run by NSA’s technical experts and custom designed to mimic a real-world problem NSA faces in its mission. For the very first time at Black Hat, the NSA will publicly share insights and lessons from running the Codebreaker Challenge and present details about the design of the 2022 challenge that focused on the fictitious scenario of the NSA assisting FBI agents in responding to a US company that had been crippled by a ransomware attack.

Two- and four-day Trainings will take place from August 5 – 8, featuring a variety of in-person and virtual courses in data science, machine learning, cloud services, and more. All participants will also receive a Certificate of Completion. Trainings highlights include:

Registration is currently open to purchase passes for the Business Hall taking place from August 9 – 10. Business Hall attendees can access the Keynote, Sponsored Sessions, and Arsenal, Black Hat’s dedicated space for developers to showcase the latest open source tools and products, network and connect with expert security practitioners and cutting-edge solution providers, and more.

Returning for 2023 is the Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition, a video pitch competition for cybersecurity startup companies interested in the opportunity to present their products and solutions in front of a live audience at Black Hat USA. The top four finalists will be invited to exhibit at Black Hat USA 2023 and receive both a 10-minute scheduled speaking slot and a 30-minute call with an Omdia Cybersecurity Analyst. After all finalists have presented, the winner will be announced live from the event. For more information on the competition, please visit the Black Hat Startup Spotlight Competition page.

For registration and additional information on Black Hat USA 2023, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/us-23/.

