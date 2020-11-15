Black Friday Verizon iPhone 12 & More Deals for 2020: Early Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 11 Pro, XR & SE Deals Highlighted by Deal Tomato
The top early Black Friday Verizon iPhone 12 & more deals for 2020, featuring iPhone 12 Pro, SE & 11 Pro Max deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the best early Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday, together with iPhone 12 (64GB, 128GB & 256 GB), 11 Pro & SE deals. Find the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $1,100 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 at Verizon – get up to $550 when you trade in your old device
- Get iPhone 12 Mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon – the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
- Save up to $550 on the latest iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – including deals on trade-ins
- Get iPhone 12 Pro Max with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations
- Save up to $850 on iPhone 11 models at Verizon – trade in your phone and get up to $850 off with new line
- Get $350 off the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max at Verizon – upgrade and get up to $350 off with trade
- Save up to $400 on the Apple iPhone SE at Verizon – get the iPhone SE on Verizon plus 50% off activation fee
- Save up to 75% on the iPhone XR at Verizon – the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
- Switch & get the iPhone XR for $5/month at Verizon
- Save up to $850 on iPhone 8 models at Verizon – check out a range of models including the iPhone 8 Plus & certified refurbished models
- Save on the iPhone 8 Plus at Verizon
- Save on the iPhone XS at Verizon – plus get $100 off an Apple Watch as part of the purchase
More Verizon Deals:
- Save up to $800 on the latest OnePlus smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are also running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $800 off’ promotion for OnePlus 8 5G smartphones
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save $150 on Apple iPad with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save on the latest iPad 8th generation model at Verizon
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
In need of some more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to shop Amazon’s live holiday season deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Verizon Wireless offers the latest Apple smartphone models through new or upgraded lines, as well as trade-in options. Through the carrier’s select Unlimited Plans, customers can get their hands on the Verizon iPhone 12 deals that include the iPhone 12 Pro, and Pro Max models.
Discounts are also available for older Apple smartphones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the more entry-level priced iPhone XR and SE. Aside from savings on new lines and upgrades, Verizon Wireless also offers discounts for iPhone purchases that include accessories like the Apple Watch.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])