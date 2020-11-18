Black Friday PlayStation VR Deals (2020) Rated by Saver Trends
Check out our review of the top early PlayStation VR deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on PS4 VR headsets, bundles and more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early PlayStation VR deals for Black Friday, together with PS4 VR bundle and game discounts. Check out the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best Playstation VR (PSVR) Deals:
- Save up to 70% on the latest PlayStation VR (PSVR) headsets & bundles at Amazon – check live prices for VR headsets, games, and compatible accessories
- Save on Playstation VR (PS VR) headsets, bundles, cameras, and more at GameStop.com – click the link to see live prices on Playstation VR headsets featuring a 5.7” OLED screen
- Save on PS VR bundles at Amazon – check the latest deals on PS VR headsets with included game titles such as Borderlands 2 and Gran Turismo Sport, plus other accessories
- Save on best-selling Playstation VR (PS VR) bundles at GameStop.com – check live prices on the PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man Bundle and ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission and Moss Bundle
Best VR Headset Deals:
- Shop the latest VR headset deals from a wide variety of brands at Amazon – check live prices on the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear, Sony PS VR and other virtual reality gaming headsets
- Save on VR headsets from Oculus, S VR, and HTC Vive at Gamestop.com – click the link for live prices on best-selling VR headsets like the Oculus Quest, Vive Cosmos, and Playstation VR
- Save up to 31% on Oculus VR headsets at Amazon – check live prices on Oculus Rift S, Oculus Go & Oculus Quest standalone headsets & accessories
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view even more active deals available now. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Sony PlayStation VR adds a new dimension to PS4 gaming via a VR headset and camera. Featuring a 5.7” OLED 1080p display that can run at up to 120 fps, the PSVR offers impressive visuals along with intuitive controls through the PlayStation Move motion controllers. It also features 3D Audio which allows users to pinpoint sounds around them similar to real life. PS4 VR bundles are available, featuring top-selling titles such as Marvel’s Iron Man, Skyrim VR and Resident Evil 7.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])