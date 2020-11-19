Black Friday Microsoft Surface Deals 2020: Early Surface Pro, Book & Go Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post
Early Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals for 2020 are underway, review all the best early Black Friday Surface laptop and tablet savings here on this page
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the latest early Microsoft Surface deals for Black Friday, together with Surface Book, Go and Pro convertible laptop discounts. Explore the latest deals in the list below.
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to 30% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart – save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to 25% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com – live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon – check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to $360 on Surface Pro & bundle deals at Microsoft.com – individual deals & bundle deals available on the Pro X & 7
- Save up to $352 on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon – check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7, 6, 5, 4 and Pro X
- Save on Microsoft Surface laptops, tablets, cables, and accessories at OfficeDepot.com – includes deals on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and Surface Go
- Save up to $806 on Microsoft Surface Laptops at Walmart – check out the full range of Surface Laptops including the Laptop 3, Surface Book 2, 3 & more
- Save up to $409 on Surface laptop & bundle deals at Microsoft.com – deals available on the Surface Laptop 3, & Go
- Save up to $136 on Microsoft Surface Go tablets at Walmart – individual deals available and options to add type cover, and Microsoft 365 subscription
- Save up to $291 on the Surface Book 2 at Microsoft.com – check available Surface Book laptops and Essential bundle deals
- Save up to $1,200 on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon – check the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Book 3 and 2 laptops
- New & existing customers get 50% off the Microsoft Surface Duo at AT&T.com
- Save up to $330 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart
Microsoft has continued to expand its Surface line of computers and Surface laptops. The Surface Pro 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop that’s designed for playing, working, streaming and anything else in between. The Surface Laptop Go is a lightweight laptop with a sleek and compact design that offers excellent portability and performance. Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 is the company’s most powerful laptop that excels in gaming, graphic design, development and other demanding workloads.
