Black Friday iPhone 12 Pro Max & 12 Pro Deals (2020) Highlighted by The Consumer Post
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 deals researchers have revealed all the best early Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals for Black Friday 2020, including offers on iPhone 12 Pro plans and unlocked iPhone 12 Pro smartphones. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best iPhone 12 Pro Deals:
- Save up to $550 on the latest iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – including deals on trade-ins
- Get iPhone 12 Pro Max with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro Max at AT&T – new and existing AT&T customers can save on the iPhone 12 Pro Max with trade-in, eligible upgrade, or installment plan options
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations
- Save on the unlocked iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Amazon – click the link for the latest prices on unlocked and carrier-locked iPhone 12 5G handsets
- Save on the iPhone 12 Pro at Boost Mobile – the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro is 5G capable and is equipped with three rear cameras and a LiDAR scanner for better night mode photos and AR experience
- Save up to $1,100 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 at Verizon – get up to $550 when you trade in your old device
- Get iPhone 12 Mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the new iPhone 12 models at AT&T
Best iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T – check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
- Save up to 45% on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save up to $100 on unlocked Apple iPhones at Amazon – check live prices on Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, XS, X, 8, 7 & 6 smartphones
The new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max share nearly all of the same features except for size, battery life, and camera capabilities. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5x optical zoom, and up to 20 hours video playback, while the iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1-inch screen, 4x zoom, and 17-hour battery life. Like other iPhone 12 models, they’re equipped with the new Ceramic Shield front for better drop performance as well as IP68 water rating and MagSafe wireless charging support.
