Black Friday iPad mini Deals 2020: Apple iPad mini WiFi and Cellular Tablet Savings Identified by The Consumer Post
Here’s a list of the latest iPad mini deals for Black Friday, featuring discounts on more Apple iPad tablets
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top iPad mini deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the top Apple iPad 5th Gen and more iPad tablet offers. Explore the latest deals in the list below.
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad mini at Verizon – check the latest deals on 7.9-inch iPad mini available in 64GB and 256GB storage sizes
- Save on the Apple iPad mini (5th Gen) at AT&T – check live prices on Apple iPad mini tablets available in gold, silver and space gray colors
- Save on Apple iPad mini tablets at Amazon – click the link for live prices on iPad mini available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Apple iPads at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Learn how to get the iPad 7th Gen 128GB for half off at AT&T
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save up to $99 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon – check the live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
- Save up to $60 on Apple 10.2” iPads at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Black Friday deals to enjoy even more active discounts. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
