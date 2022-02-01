Black Friday iPad Deals 2022: Top Early Apple iPad Air, iPad (10.2 Inch, 10.9 Inch), iPad Pro (12.9 Inch, 11 Inch) & iPad mini (5, 6) Savings Tracked by Deal Tomato

Early Black Friday iPad mini, Air & Pro deals for 2022 are live, check out all the best early Black Friday Apple iPad tablet savings on this page

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday iPad deals have arrived. Compare the top offers on Apple iPad 10.9 inch & 10.2 inch, iPad Pro 11 inch & 12.9 inch, iPad mini 5 & 6 and iPad Air. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best iPad Deals:

Best iPad Air Deals:

Best iPad Pro Deals:

Best iPad mini Deals:

Interested in more savings? Click here to access all the live Black Friday deals available at Walmart right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save extra money this holiday season by getting the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser extension found online shoppers over $470 million in savings in the last year. Deal Tomato is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])