Black Friday iPad Deals 2020: Apple iPad, mini, Air & Pro Deals Highlighted by Consumer Articles
A review of the latest iPad deals for Black Friday, featuring the top discounts on 10.2-inch 128GB iPad, 64GB Air & mini and Pro (up to 1TB)
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts have summarized the best Apple iPad deals for Black Friday, including the top discounts on best sellers like the 10.2-inch iPad, mini and Air. Browse the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Apple iPads at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Learn how to get the iPad 7th Gen 128GB for half off at AT&T
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save up to $99 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon – check the live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
- Save up to $60 on Apple 10.2” iPads at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPads with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
- Save up to $350 on the latest iPad 8th generation model at Verizon – click the link for latest deals on Apple iPad 2020 (8th generation) available in gold, silver and space gray colors
- Save on 8th generation Apple iPads at Amazon – check deals for the latest 10.2-inch Apple iPads available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities
- Save up to $350 on the latest iPad Pro 12.9 & 11-inch tablets tablets at Verizon – deals available on 11 inch & 12.9 inch models
- Save on the Apple iPad Pro (11.9 & 12-inch) at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check live prices on top-rated iPad Pro models and learn how to save up to half off the 7th Gen Apple iPad
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 11-inch & 10.5-inch) at Amazon – check the latest deals on a wide selection of iPad Pro available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities
- Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) at Verizon – check the latest deals available on the latest 4th generation iPad Air and more
- Save on the Apple iPad Air (2020 model) at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check out the latest iPad Air featuring Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera
- Save up to 30% on Apple iPad Air tablets at Amazon – check the latest deals on WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models of the Apple iPad Air 4 (2020), iPad Air 3, and more iPad Air models
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad mini at Verizon – check the latest deals on 7.9-inch iPad mini available in 64GB and 256GB storage sizes
- Save on the Apple iPad mini (5th Gen) at AT&T – check live prices on Apple iPad mini tablets available in gold, silver and space gray colors
- Save on Apple iPad mini tablets at Amazon – click the link for live prices on iPad mini available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models
With a larger display and improved stylus responsiveness, the iPad Pro remains a top choice for artists and professionals in need of a powerful portable device. Those who want a more affordable tablet for entertainment and casual use can choose between the 10.5-inch iPad Air, 10.2-inch iPad, and 7.9-inch iPad mini. Each iPad is available at different price points depending on their storage sizes, which start from 32GB and 64GB and go up to 128GB and 1TB. Older iPads, such as the best-selling 9.7-inch iPad and the iPad mini 4, are still available at hefty discounts.
