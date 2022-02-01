Black Friday iPad Air, mini & Pro Deals (2022): Early 10th Gen iPad (10.9 Inch), iPad mini (6, 5), iPad Pro (12.9, 11 Inch) & More Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Walk
The best early Apple iPad deals for Black Friday 2022, including 10th generation iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air deals
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday deals researchers have tracked the best early iPad mini, Air & Pro deals for Black Friday 2022, including deals on Apple iPad Air, 10.2 inch & 10.9 inch iPad, 11 inch & 12.9 inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 & 5. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to $120 on a wide range of Apple iPads (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $150 on the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on Apple iPads with any data plan (Verizon.com)
- Save on top-rated Apple iPad tablets (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $130 on iPads and compatible accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com)
Best iPad Air Deals:
- Save on Apple iPad Air tablets & accessories (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple iPad Air 2020 & 2022 models (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on iPad Air 256GB & 64GB tablets (Verizon.com)
- Save on the top-rated iPad Air (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $70 on Apple iPad Air tablets and accessories (BHPhotoVideo.com)
Best iPad Pro Deals:
- Save up to $39 on Apple iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard & bundles (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $150 on Apple iPad Pro 2022 & 2021 models (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on iPad Pro, keyboards & accessories (Verizon.com)
- Save on the latest iPad Pro models (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $130 on Apple iPad Pro 11-inch & 12.9-inch tablets (BHPhotoVideo.com)
Best iPad mini Deals:
- Save up to $150 on the Apple iPad mini (Walmart.com)
- Save on Apple iPad mini tablets (ATT.com)
- Save up to $100 on the iPad mini 2021 model (Verizon.com)
- Save on the iPad mini (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $50 on iPad mini 64GB & 256GB models (BHPhotoVideo.com)
Looking for more savings? Check out Walmart.com to shop thousands more live deals at their Black Friday Deals for Days sale. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Consumer Walk recommends shoppers use the Capital One Shopping free browser extension when deal hunting this Black Friday. It’s completely free (Capital One customer or not) and applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their browser extension helps millions of shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Consumer Walk when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an affiliate, Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
