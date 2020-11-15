Black Friday iPad Air 4, 3 & More Deals (2020): Early Apple iPad Air Savings Compiled by Consumer Walk
Our comparison of all the top early Apple iPad Air deals for Black Friday, including the top discounts on 64GB and 256GB iPad Air 4 & iPad Air 3 tablets.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find the top early 2020 iPad Air 4 deals for Black Friday 2020, together with WiFi and cellular iPad Air 3 & 2 discounts. View the best deals listed below.
Best iPad Air Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) at Verizon – check the latest deals available on the latest 4th generation iPad Air & more
- Save on the Apple iPad Air (2020 model) at AT&T – including the latest 2020 model
- Save on Apple iPad Air tablets at Amazon – check the latest deals on WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models of the Apple iPad Air 4 (2020), iPad Air 3, and more iPad Air models
- Save on the latest Apple iPad Air 4th generation model at Amazon – the 10.9-inch iPad 4 (2020) is powered by Apple’s fast A14 Bionic chip and works with the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save up to 38% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 Apple iPad (10.2 Inch, 8th generation) & iPad Mini
- Save on the Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini at AT&T – check out deals on the latest models including the iPad Air 2020 and the iPad 8th generation
- Save on Apple iPads at B&H Photo Video
Want some more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The new iPad Air, also referred to as the iPad Air 4 or iPad Air (2020), features an all-screen design that maximizes its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With the most advanced chip from Apple, the A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air outstrips other tablets and most laptops in terms of overall processing speed and graphics performance. The iPad Air 4 also comes in additional colors, Green and Sky Blue, compared to the iPad Air 3, which is only available in Silver, Space Gray and Gold.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])