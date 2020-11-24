Black Friday iPad Air (4, 3) Deals (2020) Rated by Deal Stripe
Black Friday researchers rate the top Apple iPad Air deals for Black Friday, including discounts on the 4th Gen iPad Air (2020 release) and iPad Air 3 in 256GB and 64GB storage options
Compare the best iPad Air deals for Black Friday, including the latest Apple iPad Air 2020 (4th Gen), iPad Air 4 and more GPS + Cellular and GPS iPad Air discounts.
Best iPad Air Deals:
- Save up to $350 on the Apple iPad Air (4th Gen) at Verizon – check the latest deals available on the latest 4th generation iPad Air and more
- Save on the Apple iPad Air (2020 model) at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check out the latest iPad Air featuring Liquid Retina display, A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera
- Save up to 30% on Apple iPad Air tablets at Amazon – check the latest deals on WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models of the Apple iPad Air 4 (2020), iPad Air 3, and more iPad Air models
- Save on the latest Apple iPad Air 4th generation model at Amazon – the 10.9-inch iPad 4 (2020) is powered by Apple’s fast A14 Bionic chip and works with the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio
Best iPad Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Apple iPads at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Learn how to get the iPad 7th Gen 128GB for half off at AT&T
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save up to $99 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini at Amazon – check the live prices on top-rated Apple iPads including iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini and more
- Save up to $60 on Apple 10.2” iPads at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the latest prices on 10.2” iPads available in space gray, silver and gold colors
