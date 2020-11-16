Black Friday Huda Beauty Deals (2020): Early Foundation, Lipstick, Concealer, and More Cosmetics Savings Listed by Consumer Walk

Save on a selection of Huda Beauty deals at the early Black Friday sale, including Huda Beauty makeup brush and brush set, eyeshadow palette, and perfume discounts

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a summary of the top early Huda Beauty deals for Black Friday, including all the latest savings on best-selling concealers, foundations, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, perfumes, and makeup brushes from Huda Beauty. Find the best deals using the links below.

Best Huda Beauty Deals:

Best Cosmetics Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to browse the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest holiday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Huda Beauty is a cosmetic brand founded by vlogger and makeup artist, Huda Kattan. The brand is the namesake of Kattan’s YouTube channel, where she did makeup tutorials and share beauty tips. After successfully selling false eyelashes in Sephora, Huda Beauty’s line of products was expanded to include foundations, concealers, eye makeup, lipsticks, and even makeup brushes. Among the best selling Huda Beauty products are the Mercury Retrogade Eyeshadow Palette, Huda Beauty Easy Bake Powder, and the Kayali Deja Vu White Flower perfume.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])