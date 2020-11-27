Black Friday & Cyber Monday Verizon Wireless Deals (2020): iPhone 12, Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & More Sales Summarized by The Consumer Post
Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including Apple Watch 6 & Apple iPad savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales researchers at The Consumer Post have revealed the latest Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with the top offers on iPhone 11, iPhone SE, Galaxy Note20 & Pixel 4a. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
- Save up to 75% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to $700 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 smartphones at Verizon – get up to $700 off when you trade in your old device
- Get the iPhone 12 mini with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon – the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
- Get the iPhone 12 Pro Max with Verizon’s best offer yet – and save 50% off Verizon brand chargers
- Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 Pro & Pro Max at Verizon – comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations
- Save up to 50% off on the iPhone 11 at Verizon – new line req’d. Plus trade in your phone and get up to $850 off with new line
- Save up to $350 off on the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max at Verizon – upgrade and get up to $550 off with eligible trade-in
- Save up to $400 on the Apple iPhone SE at Verizon – get the iPhone SE on Verizon plus 50% off activation fee
- Save up to 75% on the iPhone XR at Verizon – the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
- Switch & get the iPhone XR for only $5/month at Verizon
- Save on iPhone 8 models at Verizon – check out a range of models including the iPhone 8 Plus & certified refurbished models
- Save on the iPhone 8 Plus at Verizon
- Save on the iPhone XS at Verizon – plus get $100 off an Apple Watch as part of the purchase
Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon – plus check the latest deals on prepaid no contract Galaxy Note20 handsets too
- Save up to $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Verizon – trade in and save on the Galaxy Z Fold2 (new line required)
- Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon
- Save up to 50% off on Google Pixel 5 & more top-rated Pixel smartphones at Verizon – see full offer details on Verizon.com
- Get the Google Pixel 4a for free or the Pixel 4a (5G) for only $5 a month at Verizon – check the latest deals on Pixel 4a smartphones at Verizon. New line req’d for free device.
- Save up to $550 on the OnePlus 8 5G UW smartphone at Verizon – check out the full range of promotions available on the OnePlus 8, including trade in your phone and get up to $550 off (new line required)
- Save up to $250 on Moto phones including the Motorola one 5G at Verizon – check the latest deals on the Motorola One, Edge+, Razr, & Moto G smartphones
Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:
- Save up to $200 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Get Apple Watch SE for $99 with any iPhone purchase at Verizon– plus save up to $700 on a wide range of Apple iPhone models at Verizon
- Save up to $350 on top-selling Samsung Galaxy tablets at Verizon.com – check the latest savings on Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab A, Tab S5E, and Tab s7+
- Get an iPad 10.2 inch for $99 at Verizon.com – when you buy one of Verizon’s best iPhones. Save up to $700 on a wide range of Verizon’s latest iPhone models
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – check the deals on the latest Apple iPad 8th generation, iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro and more
- Save on a wide range of Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro headphones, charging cases & accessories at Verizon
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of headphones at Verizon.com – check the latest deals on wireless, Bluetooth, and noise cancelling headphones
- Save up to $350 on iPad mini models at Verizon.com – the latest deals on the portable Apple iPad mini 5 and mini 4 tablets in WiFi and WiFi + Cellular models
Best Verizon Fios Deals:
- Save up to $500 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com – switch to Fios and get up to a $500 credit to help cover your early termination fee. Plus order online now and Verizon will waive the $99 standard setup charge
- Get the Sony PlayStation Plus & PlayStation Now for 12 months when you sign up for Fios Internet – alternatively, get a $100 Verizon Gift Card when you sign up for Fios internet
- Save up to $10/month on your Verizon Wireless bill and up to $10/month off your Fios bill at Verizon.com
- Working from Home? Switch to Fios for the most reliable Internet, starting at only $39.99
- Switch to Fios and get Internet at a price you’ll love (+ 1 month of YouTube TV on Verizon)
