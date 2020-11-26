Black Friday & Cyber Monday Tablet Deals (2020): Android, Amazon Fire & Samsung Galaxy Tab Savings Compiled by Retail Egg
A summary of the latest tablet deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring deals on Apple tablets, reMarkable notepads, and more Android tablets
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales researchers are listing the top tablet deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the latest sales on Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire, Android and Apple tablets. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Tablet Deals:
- Save up to 82% on the latest tablets from Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple & more top brands at Walmart – save on Samsung Galaxy Tablets, Lenovo Smart Tabs, Apple iPads and more
- Save up to $50 on top-rated Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Dell.com – get the best deals on unlocked Samsung Tablet Galaxy Tab S5e and more
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy tablets & Apple iPads at AT&T.com – check live prices on top-selling tablets from Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tab & LG tablets at Verizon.com– check the latest savings on best-selling tablets including the iPad Air & Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, and LG G pad
- Save up to 47% on top-rated Android & Apple tablets at Amazon – check the latest deals on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, Lenovo & more top-rated Android tablets
- Save up to 33% on tablets from Samsung, Microsoft, and Lenovo at OfficeDepot.com– check the latest deals on cellular, Wi-Fi, and wireless tablets
- Save up to 33% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart – save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save up to 50% off on Apple iPads at AT&T – check out deals on the latest models including 50% off the iPad 10.2-inch 7th Gen
- Save up to 40% on iPads & Apple tablet accessories at Amazon – featuring savings on the latest 2020 Apple iPad (10.2 Inch, 8th generation), iPad mini, Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, and more
- Save up to 50% off on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Walmart – see the best deals on a wide selection of Samsung Galaxy tablets available in new and refurbished conditions
- Save up to 50% off on Samsung Galaxy tablets at AT&T.com – check the latest deals on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy tablets including the Tab S5E, Tab S7, and Tab A
- Save up to $50 on Samsung Galaxy tablets at Dell.com – click the link for latest deals on locked and unlocked Galaxy Tab S5e tablets available in 64GB and 128GB storage capacities
- Save up to 40% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com – live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 47% on Amazon Fire tablets at Amazon – check the latest deals on Amazon Fire tablets including Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 models and more
- Save on reMarkable Paper Tablets at Amazon– check the live prices on the reMarkable tablets with ultra low latency and glare-free touchscreen display
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale for even more live discounts. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])