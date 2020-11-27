Black Friday & Cyber Monday Cell Phone Deals 2020: Top Apple iPhone, Google Pixel & Samsung Galaxy Deals Compared by Spending Lab
Find the latest cell phone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring discounts on Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy Note20 & Google Pixel 5
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday sales experts are identifying all the latest cell phone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring offers on Google Pixel, OnePlus, Apple iPhone & Samsung Galaxy mobile phones. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, Pixel, LG & more top-rated smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on flagship & budget-friendly smartphones from Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
- Save up to 75% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones at ATT.com – Black Friday deals are here! Check the latest deals including trade-ins on the iPhone 12 & 12 Pro, SE, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & more
- Save up to 76% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon.com – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 47% off on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at BoostMobile.com – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to $700 off on the latest Samsung Galaxy S20, Note20 & more Galaxy phones at AT&T – Black Friday deals! Check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon – check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
- Save up to 42% on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 63% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of unlocked smartphones at Walmart – including savings on the latest Apple iPhone 12 & loads more smartphones
- Save up to 70% off on the latest Google Pixel smartphones at ATT.com – Black Friday deals are here! Get the Pixel 5 from $10/mo. & Pixel 4a from $5/mo. with trade-in
- Save up to 50% off on Google Pixel 5 & more top-rated Pixel smartphones at Verizon.com – see full offer details on Verizon.com
- Save $50 on prepaid (no contract) Google Pixel 4a & Pixel 4 smartphones at Verizon.com – follow the link and get $50 off with code HOLIDAY50
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
