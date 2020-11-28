Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 5 Deals 2020: Top 44mm & 40mm Apple Watch 5 Deals Compiled by Saver Trends
The top Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, featuring all the best GPS + Cellular & GPS only Apple Watch 5 discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Watch smartwatch deals for 2020 are live. Find the top deals on Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatches in 44mm and 40mm case size options and GPS + Cellular and GPS only models. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:
- Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon.com – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes
- Save up to 23% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to $330 on Apple Watch Series 5 at ATT.com – check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at ATT.com – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon.com – check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
- Save up to 23% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save on Apple Watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon.com – check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
