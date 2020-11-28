Black Friday & Cyber Monday AirPods Deals 2020: Top Apple AirPods 2 & Pro Deals Found by Retail Fuse
Black Friday AirPods deals for 2020 are live, compare the latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday wireless Apple AirPods headphones & charging case savings below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday & Cyber Monday AirPods deals for 2020 are underway. Find the top savings on the Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods 2, and AirPods wireless headphones and charging cases. Explore the best deals in the list below.
Best AirPods Deals:
- Save up to 31% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wireless Charging Case
- Save on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at Verizon.com – including a wide selection of wireless charging cases and other accessories
- Save up to $50 on the best-selling Apple AirPods at Amazon – including deals on AirPods with wireless charging cases and regular AirPods cases
- Save on Apple AirPods (2nd gen) at Verizon.com – check live prices on the AirPods 2 and a wide selection of charging cases and accessories
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at BHPhotoVideo.com – check the latest deals on the top-rated wireless earphones and compatible accessories
- Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods Pro noise-cancelling earbuds
- Shop the latest Apple AirPods Pro at Verizon.com – check live prices on the top-rated wireless earphones plus other compatible accessories
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at BHPhotoVideo.com – check the hottest deals on the best-selling wireless earphones and compatible charging cases
- Save up to 31% on wireless charging cases for Apple AirPods at Amazon – including a variety of different features such as waterproofing and compatibility with different AirPods generations
Searching for more deals? Click here to view the full range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s current Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])