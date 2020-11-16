Black Friday Cosmetics Deals (2020): Early MAC, Kylie, Jeffree Star & More Savings Summarized by Saver Trends
Black Friday sales researchers have monitored the top early cosmetics deals for Black Friday, including discounts on Tarte makeup, BH lipsticks, NYX makeup cases & more
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday experts at Saver Trends are tracking all the latest early cosmetics deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring savings on Jeffree Star, Arbonne, BH, Kylie & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Cosmetics Deals:
- Save up to 70% on MAC, Kylie Cosmetics, Lancome & more top brands at Ulta.com – get the latest discounts from top makeup brands on mascara, serums, eyeshadow palettes, foundation, powder, and more
- Save up to 33% on best selling beauty must-haves from MAC at MACCosmetics.com – click for live prices on foundation, concealers, lipsticks, blushes, Skinfinish powders, mascaras, and more well-loved makeup products
- Save up to 80% off on makeup & beauty from NYX, L’Oreal, NARS, Neutrogena & more at Walmart – find awesome deals on make-up, eye shadow, lipstick & gift sets
- Save up to 40% off on Jeffree Star, Kylie Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup & more lipsticks, brushes & eyeshadow at Amazon – including best-selling eyeshadow palettes, makeup sets, lip kits, toners, brush sets and more
- Save up to 80% on makeup, skincare, fragrances & more at Clinique.com
- Save up to 65% on BH makeup sets and more at BHCosmetics.com – including eyeshadows palettes, glitter sets, blush ons, liquid lipsticks, pressed powder, and more
- Save up to 50% on Huda Beauty’s best-selling makeup at HudaBeauty.com – including must-have favorites like the Tantour Contour & Bronzer, Easy Bake Loose Powder, 3D Highlighter Palette, and more
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of makeup, cosmetics, moisturizers, tools & more at Dermstore.com – check the latest savings on curated makeup and skincare kits & top-rated eye, lip & face makeup
- Save on Glossier’s best selling makeup, skincare, and body care products at Glossier.com – click the link to see the latest deals on Balm Dotcom, Futuredew, Cloud Paint, Lash Slick, and other top-rated Glossier products
- Save up to 75% on Sephora makeup, skincare, fragrances & cosmetics at Sephora.com
- Save on top-rated Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup favorites at Ulta.com – see live prices on ABH top-rated eyeshadow palettes, foundations, brow products, lipsticks, tools, and more beauty favorites
- Save up to 30% on beauty & personal care from Arbonne Cosmetics at Amazon – including eye crèmes, renewal serums, night repair crèmes, regenerating toners, makeup primers, and more
- Save on Tarte Cosmetics and more at Ulta.com – get the best deals on teeth whitening pens and sampler kits featuring Tarte Cosmetics and more
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals to compare thousands more discounts right now. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The launch of YouTuber Jeffree Star and influencer Kylie’s cosmetics line took the world by storm. From matte lip kits to eyeshadow palettes, Jeffree Star Cosmetics and Kylie Cosmetics have them all. For more classic shades and skincare products, one can’t go wrong with MAC, NYX, Arbonne, or Tarte cosmetics. Those who like more colorful eyeshadow palettes will like BH Cosmetics’ pressed pigment eyeshadow palette.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])