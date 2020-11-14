Black Friday Beats Solo 3 Deals 2020 Rounded Up by Saver Trends

Save on Beats Solo 3 deals at the early Black Friday sale, including the best Beats wireless on-ear headphones sales

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones is one of Beats’ most popular models. It comes with the Apple W1 chip, Bluetooth connectivity and it’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The battery life for the Beats Solo 3 can last up to 40 hours and with its Fast Fuel feature, charging it for 5 minutes results in up to 3 hours of listening. The Beats Solo 3 is designed for both audio enthusiasts and for people that want fashion cans that produce great audio quality.

