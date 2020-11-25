Black Friday AT&T Wireless Deals (2020): Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone & iPad Deals Identified by Deal Tomato

Black Friday AT&T deals are live, explore all the top Black Friday smartwatch, smartphone, tablet & more deals on this page

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find all the top AT&T phone deals for Black Friday 2020, together with the latest Google Pixel 5, Apple iPhone 12 & Samsung Galaxy S20 savings. Explore the latest deals by clicking the links below.

Best AT&T Wearables & Tablet Deals:

Best AT&T Android Phone Deals:

Best AT&T iPhone Deals:

AT&T Wireless plans are impressive enough even before including their large selection of phones. The Apple iPhone 12 along with older models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone X can be bought upfront or through an AT&T installment plan. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 5 lines are good alternatives for customers who prefer Android.

