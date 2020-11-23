Black Friday Apple Watch Series 4 Deals (2020) Revealed by Consumer Articles

Black Friday Apple Watch Series 4 deals are underway, compare all the best Black Friday Apple Watch 4 (44mm, 40mm) discounts on this page

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find all the latest Apple Watch Series 4 deals for Black Friday, together with 40mm or 44mm Apple Watch 4 GPS + Cellular offers. Links to the top deals are listed below.

The fourth iteration of the Apple Watch Series, Series 4, brings forth several new features compared against its Series 3 predecessor. Those looking to upgrade their Apple Watch will find it enticing because the Series 4 has a bigger screen and other exciting new innovations, including an ECG monitor in the crown. Available in either 40mm and 44mm version, the Apple Watch Series 4 now boasts an upgraded battery along with a larger OLED display, GPS + cellular feature, and aluminum & stainless-steel options.

