Black Friday Apple Watch Series 3 Deals (2020): Apple Watch 3 42mm & 38mm Smartwatch Sales Highlighted by The Consumer Post
Black Friday deals experts at The Consumer Post have found the latest Apple Watch Series 3 deals for Black Friday, together with the best discounts on GPS and GPS+Cellular Apple Watches.
Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:
- Save up to 34% on Apple Watch Series 3 models at Amazon – see the latest deals on Watch Series 3 available in space gray and silver aluminum in 38mm and 42mm size options
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 3 available in 42mm and 38mm case sizes
- Save on Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) at Amazon – check the live prices on Apple Watch Series 3 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 6, SE & Apple Watch Nike at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the live prices on a wide range of Apple watches
