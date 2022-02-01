Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2022: Early Apple Watch Series 8, 7, Ultra & SE Savings Tracked by Save Bubble

Find the best early Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, including the top savings on GPS and GPS + cellular models

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our summary of the top early Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 7 deals for Black Friday 2022, together with the best savings on the Apple Watch Ultra, SE, Series 6 & Series 3. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:

Best Apple Watch SE Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Deals:

Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart.com to compare hundreds more live deals right now. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Tracking workouts and monitoring health are made easier with connected smartwatches like the Apple Watch. Apple’s advanced fitness devices offer numerous features such as accurate sensors, tracking apps, workout challenges, and connectivity options. The Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are highly recommended for shoppers on a budget, while newer versions, such as the Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and Series 7 are recommended for those who want the latest improvements. Models are available in different sizes and can have GPS or GPS + Cellular capabilities.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])