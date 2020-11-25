Black Friday Apple Watch Deals (2020): Top Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3 & SE Sales Summarized by Saver Trends
Comparison of all the top Apple Watch deals for Black Friday, including savings on Apple Watch SE and Series 3, 4, 5 & 6
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers at Saver Trends have reviewed all the best Apple Watch deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) and the latest Watch Series 6 and SE. Shop the latest deals using the links below.
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save up to 50% off on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to 50% on Apple Watch Series 6 at Verizon – check the latest prices on Apple Watch Series 6 available in a wide range of case colors and materials, including gold stainless steel and red aluminum
- Save $330 off on the Apple Watch Series 6 & Nike Series 6 Apple Watch at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Check out deals on the latest Series 6 40mm, 44mm & Nike models
- Save $330 on the Apple Watch SE & Watch Nike SE at AT&T – Black Friday deals are here! Check out the latest deals on the Apple Watch SE including 40mm & 44mm case sizes
- Save up to $200 on the Apple Watch SE at Verizon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch SE space gray aluminum, silver aluminum, and gold aluminum cases and sport bands and loops
- Save up to 24% on top-rated Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon – see the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 6 including GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to 50% off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes
- Save up to 32% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T – check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proo
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save on the Apple Watch Series 6, SE & Apple Watch Nike at BHPhotoVideo.com – see the live prices on a wide range of Apple watches
- Save up to 34% on Apple Watch Series 3 models at Amazon – see the latest deals on Watch Series 3 available in space gray and silver aluminum in 38mm and 42mm size options
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 3 at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 3 available in 42mm and 38mm case sizes
- Save on Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Watch Series 4 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save up to 31% on Apple Watch Series 4 at Verizon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 4 available in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, and milanese loop and sport band options
- Save up to $200 on Apple Watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s Black Friday deals for thousands more active offers. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Apple Watch continues to reign at the top of the smartwatch industry with its impressive fitness tracking and connectivity features. The latest model, the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE, now offers plenty of health-tracking features and benefits. Its updated health and fitness technology makes it a considerable upgrade over the previous Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3. It’s available in 40mm, and consumers can also opt for GPS-only or GPS+Cellular models.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])