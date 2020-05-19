BIOS IT Partners with Panasas to Deliver ActiveStor Ultra Turnkey HPC Storage Appliances

LONDON & SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Global high-performance computing (HPC) integration specialists BIOS IT has partnered with HPC storage expert Panasas® to deliver turnkey storage solutions leveraging the Panasas ActiveStor® Ultra appliance.

ActiveStor Ultra runs the PanFS® parallel file system on industry-standard hardware to offer leading price/performance in a storage system that maximizes simplicity, boosts reliability, and delivers the industry’s lowest total-cost-of-ownership (TCO).

BIOS IT will sell Panasas storage solutions throughout the US, EMEA and APAC as an appointed value-added reseller (VAR), providing customized HPC product and service solutions to its customers.

BIOS IT general manager Ian Mellett comments, “At BIOS IT we recognize the importance of choosing the right storage solution for our HPC customers, not only to ensure the speed and ease in which they can access and analyze their data but also to safeguard and protect their most valued asset. We are excited to partner with Panasas to offer our customers in the HPC arena the extreme performance, reliability, and simplified manageability that the ActiveStor Ultra product delivers.”

ActiveStor Ultra with PanFS offers the extreme performance, enterprise grade reliability and manageability required to process the large and complex datasets associated with HPC workloads and emerging applications like AI, precision medicine, autonomous driving, AR and VR. The system provides unlimited performance scaling, utilizes multi-tier intelligent data placement, and features a balanced node architecture that prevents hot spots and bottlenecks by automatically adapting to dynamically changing workloads and increasing demands.

“Panasas is known for exceptional product reliability and customer service and our partners have to meet that high bar,” said Phil Crocker, senior director, business development and global channels at Panasas. “BIOS IT is the perfect fit for us, with an HPC practice renowned for taking customer storage infrastructure requirements from concept to completion with highly advanced solutions.”

To find out more about the ActiveStor Ultra solution, now available through BIOS IT.

About BIOS IT

BIOS IT is a global design house, systems builder and integrated solution provider for enterprise performance computing. We construct bespoke clusters and appliances by hand picking the best components and newest technologies based on specific customer goals. We support well-known organizations at the top of their research fields, across science, engineering, academia and finance disciplines. Our comprehensive range of products and services include: high-performance enterprise servers, storage and networking, on-premise or in the cloud, with associated services, support, hosting and software. For more information, visit www.bios-it.co.uk.

About Panasas

Panasas delivers high-performance computing (HPC) data storage solutions that support industry and research innovation around the world. Whether it’s building the next Dreamliner, winning a Formula One race, creating mind-bending visual effects, curing disease, or modeling climate change, the world’s leading companies trust Panasas to support their most innovative HPC projects. For more information, visit www.panasas.com.

