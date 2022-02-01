BioMed Realty Acquires Premier Site in Seattle Innovation Cluster

Denny Park South site represents more than 600,000 square-feet of best-in-class life science development potential, adding to BioMed’s growing pipeline in South Lake Union

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BioMed Realty, a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries, today announced the acquisition of Denny Park South in Seattle, Washington. Located in the highly amenitized and talent-rich South Lake Union/Denny Triangle district, the 1.6-acre property consists of two adjacent parcels in close proximity to industry-leading life science and technology companies and research institutions. The proposed 616,000-square-foot development will provide additional optionality for prospective and existing BioMed tenants as they seek purpose-built buildings to accommodate research.





“BioMed continues to be focused on growth and expansion in our established core markets, like Seattle, where market fundamentals remain strong and innovation ecosystems are thriving,” said Tim Schoen, CEO of BioMed Realty. “We now have the ability to double our footprint in the Seattle market and continue investing in mission-critical lab infrastructure needed to meet strong tenant demand as life science and technology companies grow and scale in the region.”

The Denny Park South acquisition will allow BioMed Realty to grow its existing 1.2 million-square-foot portfolio in Seattle which includes the recently completed flagship Dexter Yard project in South Lake Union. This acquisition of Denny Park South, along with the T6 Innovation Center at 200 Taylor Avenue North, represent an additional 1.2 million square feet of development potential. The Company anticipates investing an additional $700 million to develop these new facilities over time and expects to create nearly 850 new local construction jobs.

BioMed’s local network of best-in-class life science and technology properties, along with its development pipeline now represent 2.4 million square feet in the region to provide companies with the flexibility to grow or establish a presence in the Seattle community. The Company’s local tenants include blue chip companies seeking to be connected to the region’s talent, capital and research institutions. Notable tenants include the Seattle Children’s Research Institute, Novo Nordisk, Omeros Corporation, InBios International, Inc., Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., Shape Therapeutics and Tableau.

“The South Lake Union/Denny Triangle cluster where Denny Park South is situated is flush with renowned research institutes like UW School of Medicine, Gates Foundation, Fred Hutch, and the Allen Institute, as well as large tech users such as Amazon, Meta and Apple,” said Jon Bergschneider, President of West Coast markets at BioMed Realty. “As demand from life science and technology companies in this neighborhood remain strong, BioMed is well-positioned to provide much-needed sustainable facilities that enable our tenants to continue their critical, and life-saving, work.”

BioMed Realty will continue to prioritize its local community engagement initiatives, expanding on its ongoing efforts to create a more equitable, inclusive and climate-resilient Seattle, with organizations such as the Downtown Seattle Association, the Seattle Chamber of Commerce, the South Lake Union Chamber of Commerce and the University of Washington.

BioMed Realty, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a leading provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries. BioMed owns and operates high quality life science real estate comprising 14.5 million square feet concentrated in leading innovation markets throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, including Boston/Cambridge, San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Boulder and Cambridge, U.K. In addition, BioMed maintains a premier development platform with 3.7 million square feet of Class A properties in active construction in these core innovation markets to meet the growing demand of the life science and technology industries. To learn more about BioMed Realty, visit biomedrealty.com and follow the company on Twitter @biomedrealty.

