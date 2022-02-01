Binetrixt, the New CFD Brokerage Brand, Announces Launch

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines–(Newsfile Corp. – August 23, 2022) – Binetrix is a new brokerage service based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that focuses on CFDs and provides a unique trading experience, especially for new users, allowing them to seamlessly trade, conduct transactions of any size, and have a free and open trading environment. The platform has been established with the joint efforts of experienced traders, institutional investors, and significant players from the digital asset industry. It is certified by Crypto Conduct Authority (CCA), a UK-based external dispute resolution agency.

Binetrix launch

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://digitalmedianet.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/134057_green2520and2520teal2520modern2520professional2520cryptocurrency2520business2520marketing2520for2520instagram2520story_550.jpg

It supplies trading in ranges of major assets; both real (stocks, indices, and commodities) and digital assets (cryptocurrencies such as BTC, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple XRP, ApeCoin, Cosmos, Avalanche, DogeUSD, DotUSD, EOS, Polygon, Solana, NEAR Protocol, and Uniswap), fast execution, various trading options, and capabilities that enable users to diversify their portfolios and access wider investment opportunities.

Binetrix offers a user-friendly trading interface that integrates with Trading View, a charting network. It enables users to identify and analyze trading patterns on a real-time basis. Customized charts and graphs simplify investment decisions. Additionally, traders can easily withdraw profits at any time using secure payment options. Through an automated process, profits or losses are credited or debited directly to the user’s accounts.

Binetrix offers its new users extensive online educational courses and deposit bonus plans that attract traders globally. Moreover, it provides a handy mobile application, and 24/7 customer support from the team of experienced customer service representatives available around the clock that empowers traders to actively engage with the platform for an ultimate trading decision. Support services are granted to all customers via email and a call-back function. According to an official statement, Binetrix helps clients achieve the best order execution for digital assets, who need the highest operational standards, low transaction costs, transparency, custody solutions, and other services, such as lending and staking. Also, the education program offers a variety of courses on online trading to help traders master the skill.

About Binetrix

Binetrix is a CFD-based brokerage service provider across forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. They are bolstering their financial expertise through a competent team and resources committed to revolutionizing the trading experience in the financial world with quality trading tools, technology-oriented services, the safety of funds, and 24/7 dedicated customer support. They adhere to AML and KYC policies and guidelines.

Media Contact: [email protected]; Or visit the site for more details: https://binetrix.com/

Source: Pinion Partners

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134057