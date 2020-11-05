Big Tech Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis: Drivers & Forecasts (Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook & Google) – ResearchAndMarkets.com
This Data Science-powered report presents a forward-looking analysis of the latest financial results of the five Big Tech companies in the U.S. and explains the drivers behind sales and profits at global, segment, product and geography levels. Each important element is visualized and helps in forming a comprehensible understanding of ongoing company processes. The report also contains high-quality printable dashboards which enables grasping the “whats” and “whys” within a minute. It can be used to support important decisions, to win an executive argument, in a presentation or in strategic analysis.
Additionally, the report includes next-quarter forecasts derived from current company drivers and economic environment and contains expectations for the upcoming six to twelve-month period. This knowledge helps not only to be perfectly informed but also continuously expands the circle of competence on companies, products, industries and geographies.
Public companies continually release materials such as earnings reports, industry and investor presentations or management discussions. Taken as they are, earnings reports divulge very little valuable information which is often kept scarce by the companies themselves on purpose.
The analysis brings meaning to earnings reports by providing the reasons behind reported numbers. The report answers questions such as: “Why iPhone sales fell 20.74%?” or “Why YouTube Ads revenues increased 32.41%?”
It’s those answers that reveal the processes called drivers that are shaping a company’s future. Being aware of them gives the ability to act preemptively on events that will become known to the public months later.
Using this knowledge, the publisher starts assessing the direction and magnitude of each driver and predicts with a high level of confidence the company’s future performance. Their technology helps to selectively reduce the large volume of data into those nodes of information that carry real value and can empower personal knowledge in an efficient manner.
As an investor, business leader, adviser or money manager this will greatly reduce the margin of error when taking action against the upcoming risks that surround us.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Microsoft: Introduction
3. Microsoft Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Retrospection
4. Microsoft Q1 Fiscal 2021 Earnings Analysis
4.1. Net Revenue
4.2. Operating Income
4.3. Net Income
4.4. Operating and Net Margins
4.5. Cash Flows
4.6. Segments
4.6.1. Productivity and Business Processes
4.6.2. Office Products and Cloud Services
4.6.3. LinkedIn
4.6.4. Dynamics Products and Cloud
4.7. Intelligent Cloud
4.8. More Personal Computing
4.8.1. Windows
4.8.2. Gaming Revenue
4.8.3. Devices
4.8.4. Search Advertising
5. Microsoft Forecast
6. Apple: Introduction
7. Apple Q3 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Retrospection
8. Apple Q4 Fiscal 2020 Earnings Analysis
8.1. Net Sales
8.2. Operating Income
8.3. Net Income
8.4. Operating and Net Margins
8.5. Cash Flows
8.6. Product and Services Sales
8.6.1. iPhone
8.6.2. iPad
8.6.3. Mac
8.6.4. Wearables
8.6.5. Services
8.7. Geographic Areas
8.7.1. Americas
8.7.2. Europe
8.7.3. China
8.7.4. Japan
8.7.5. Asia Pacific
9. Apple Forecast
10. Amazon: Introduction
11. Amazon: Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection
12. Amazon: Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis
12.1. Revenues
12.2. Operating Income
12.3. Net Income
12.4. Operating and Net Margins
12.5. Cash Flows
12.6. Operating Expenses
12.7. Segments
12.7.1. North America
12.7.2. Amazon Web Services (AWS)
12.7.3. International
12.8. Product and Services
12.8.1. Online Stores
12.8.2. Physical Stores
12.8.3. Third-Party Seller Services
12.8.4. Subscription Services
12.8.5. Advertising and Other
13. Amazon Forecast
14. Facebook: Introduction
15. Facebook Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection
16. Facebook Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis
16.1. Revenues
16.2. Operating Income
16.3. Net Income
16.4. Operating and Net Margins
16.5. Cash Flows
16.6. Daily Active Users
16.7. Monthly Active Users
16.8. Average Revenue per User
16.9. Geographic Areas
16.9.1. U.S. and Canada
16.9.2. Europe
16.9.3. Asia-Pacific
16.9.4. Rest of the World
17. Facebook Forecast
18. Google: Introduction
19. Google: Q2 2020 Earnings Retrospection
20. Google: Q3 2020 Earnings Analysis
20.1. Revenues
20.2. Operating Income
20.3. Net Income
20.4. Operating and Net Margins
20.5. Cash Flows
20.6. Cost of Revenues
20.7. Segments
20.7.1. Advertising
20.7.1.1. YouTube Ads
20.7.2. Google Cloud
20.7.3. Google Other
20.7.4. Other Bets
20.8. Geographic Areas
20.8.1. United States
20.8.2. EMEA
20.8.3. APAC
20.8.4. Other Americas
21. Google Forecast
22. Appendix 1: Microsoft Q1 Fiscal 2021 Dashboard
23. Appendix 2: Apple Q4 Fiscal 2020 Dashboard
24. Appendix 3: Amazon Q3 2020 Dashboard
25. Appendix 4: Facebook Q3 2020 Dashboard
26. Appendix 5: Google Q3 2020 Dashboard
