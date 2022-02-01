Big Chicken Selects PAR Technology’s Brink, Data Central and PAR Pay to Streamline Digital Operations

Industry leader chosen by fast emerging fast-casual brand to unify internal technology software and communication efforts

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Big Chicken has selected PAR’s Brink POS, Data Central Backoffice and PAR Pay for its food and beverage in-store technological requirements.

Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, will utilize PAR’s leading software solutions to streamline its digital platforms. By choosing to partner with PAR and incorporate its software systems early in its growth phase, Big Chicken is aiming to ensure that it will avoid the typical growing pains of an emerging brand with overall guest satisfaction continuing as it opens multiple new restaurants.

“The foresight that Big Chicken had to incorporate PAR’s unified commerce platform so early in their expansion plans will not only help maximize each restaurant’s efficiency and profitability, but make sure that the focus stays on the guest experience,” said PAR President & CEO Savneet Singh. “We believe in each of our customer centric solutions and feel that by implementing them all together, Big Chicken’s leadership team, its team members and – especially its guests – will benefit from the guidance and support of our industry-leading software and support staff to confirm each restaurant operates smoothly.”

Brink POS, PAR’s robust point-of-sale (POS) solution, allows restaurants to integrate suppliers, accounting and payroll systems directly into the POS and consolidate information all in one place which in turn enhances the back of house experience with streamlined and more intuitive functions and procedures and therefore improving the front of house experience between restaurant and guest.

Data Central, PAR’s back of house software, standardizes and centralizes data streams like inventory management and labor management across all restaurant locations. PAR Pay is a subscription payment middleware application that is mobile and gift card friendly.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership and believe PAR and its solutions will help us ensure that all of our software works cohesively so we can focus on doing what we do best — serving our guests,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern. “With several locations open and more than 150 in the development pipeline, our growth isn’t slowing down anytime soon and we want our franchisees and their teams to be able to focus on our food and our guests. To do that we need tools that can guarantee ease, correct & precise analytics, and consistency of service. PAR will be the point guard of our tech stack.”

Launched in 2018, Big Chicken’s menu fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with bold flavors that were uniquely crafted by accomplished Las Vegas chefs Matt Silverman and Matt Piekarski. Since launching, Big Chicken fans have raved over the sandwiches, tenders, sides and hand-crafted shakes, connecting with Shaquille through the food.

About Big Chicken

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is backed by a dream team of partners; JRS Hospitality, an accomplished Las Vegas-based ownership group; Authentic Brands Group, a multi-national, multi-billion-dollar brand development, marketing and entertainment company; and Hall of Fame basketball star Shaquille O’Neal. Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. With two traditional locations currently open and several in the development pipeline, Big Chicken is prepped to begin U.S. and international expansion through franchising. To learn more about Big Chicken, visit www.bigchicken.com.

About PAR Technology Corporation

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

