BFS Capital Further Expands Senior Leadership Team

Names Patricia Korth-McDonnell as Chief Marketing Officer and Sheri Chin as Chief People Officer

New hires mark four C-suite additions within last 12 months

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BFSCapital–BFS Capital, the small business financing platform, today announced the appointment of Patricia Korth-McDonnell as Chief Marketing Officer and Sheri Chin as Chief People Officer.





Korth-McDonnell brings two decades of executive leadership in creative strategy, user experience and interactive marketing. She was most recently CMO at Better, a fast-growing New York-based online mortgage lender disrupting the home loan industry, where she was responsible for the brand, marketing and customer experience. Earlier, Korth-McDonnell spent more than a decade as a senior executive at Interpublic Group’s marketing and digital transformation firm, Huge, holding titles of both CMO and President. Korth-McDonnell helped grow Huge from 13 employees to more than 1,500 globally, overseeing a roster of the world’s largest consumer brands such as Apple, Google, Nike, Target and McDonald’s. As a member of the BFS Capital management team, reporting to CEO Mark Ruddock, Korth-McDonnell is responsible for leading brand vision and experience in addition to executing acquisition and retention strategies across company products and geographies.

“Today’s digitally native generation expects a frictionless experience, delivered anytime, anywhere and on their terms. BFS is committed to breaking new ground in this area, and we’re building a leadership team capable of conceiving and delivering an exciting new generation of small business financial services. Patricia is a passionate leader who is steeped in digital brand strategy and modern data analytics and has a demonstrated record of driving industry-defining customer experiences,” said Mark Ruddock, CEO, BFS Capital.

“I’m incredibly passionate about empowering small businesses and excited to join a team that’s committed to revolutionizing the way small business owners can access and leverage capital to drive success,” said Korth-McDonnell.

BFS Capital also named Sheri Chin as Chief People Officer. Chin is assuming the role after serving as CMO for the past two years. After successfully overseeing brand development, public relations and marketing strategies, she will be responsible for further evolving a best-in-class workforce supported by a culture of transparency and employee engagement. She will continue to report to the CEO. Prior to BFS Capital, Chin served as Vice President of Global Marketing at financial technology and payments firm ACI Worldwide. She has also held senior marketing roles at Official Payments (previously Tier Technologies) and American Express.

“Sheri is a change agent who is extraordinarily skilled at identifying and nurturing talent. Her role is critical to our success in attracting the best and brightest as we expand our global workforce,” said Ruddock.

“People are our most important strategic asset. My experience leading high-performance teams has prepared me to drive cultural transformation across the entire organization, which is essential to our long- term success,” said Chin.

The two appointments mark the latest of four senior leadership hires over the last 12 months, since Mark Ruddock was hired as CEO to accelerate the company’s digital transformation. In May 2019, Fred Kauber was named Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. In November 2019, BFS announced Brian Simmons as Chief Operating Officer. Simmons’ appointment came shortly after BFS Capital launched a new data science and engineering Hub in Toronto. The company is hiring in Toronto and welcomes inquiries. To learn more and view current job openings, please visit BFSCapital.com.

About BFS Capital

BFS Capital champions the long-term growth and prosperity of small businesses by providing timely, flexible financing solutions. BFS Capital’s leading small business financing platform leverages customized underwriting and proprietary algorithms to fund businesses in the United States, Canada, and through its United Kingdom subsidiary, Boost Capital. Since 2002, BFS Capital has provided over $2.3 billion in total financing to over 24,000 small businesses across more than 400 industries. Headquartered in South Florida with offices in New York, California, the United Kingdom and Canada, BFS Capital is an accredited BBB company with an A+ rating.

Contacts

Media

Archie Group for BFS Capital



Gregory Papajohn



[email protected]

+1.917.287.3626