Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc. Celebrates a Decade of Marcom Excellence

Orange County Agency Marks 10 Years of Providing Public Relations, Social Media, Influencer Marketing and More to Local, National and Global Clients in a Wide Range of Industries

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc., a Southern California public relations and social media agency that combines the dedicated service of a boutique with the reach and results of a national firm, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Launched in 2009 by Leslie Licano and Lauren Ellermeyer to exceed client expectations and deliver far more than 15 minutes of fame, the full-service firm currently lends its strategic public relations, digital marketing and social media capabilities to a wide roster of clients who value its powerful, goal-driven communications solutions and high-touch approach.

“ Beyond Fifteen began as many great things do – with two ambitious women and one big idea,” said Licano. “ We’ve since been joined by an award-winning lineup of strategists, marketers, storytellers, writers and event planners that are as committed to our clients’ businesses, objectives and growth as we always have been. As one of the Orange County Business Journal’s ‘Fastest Growing Public Relations Firms’ for seven consecutive years, we’ve come a long way from our early days of working from my kitchen table with just our mobile phones, laptops and shared determination to do our very best by our valued clients.”

With backgrounds in PR, journalism and events, Beyond Fifteen’s founders tapped into an early opportunity to leverage their corporate positioning skillset and parlay their track records of success into a new social media management service offering that would work hand-in-hand with traditional media relations to maximize positive outcomes for clients. This marriage of the messaging nuance and tactical finesse of PR strategy with the technical know-how to drive social media engagement attracted numerous high-profile clients, including Toyo Tires. Since launching Toyo’s Instagram in 2012, Beyond Fifteen and this long-time client partner recently celebrated the incredible milestone of attracting its one millionth follower in late 2019.

Over the years, Beyond Fifteen has served B2B and B2C clients in a variety of industries, including retail, real estate, healthcare, food service and more. Notable clients include Adventist Health, Roundtable Pizza, Sanyo and JVC. The agency’s work has been featured in top national press outlets, including Good Morning America, Dr. Oz, The Huffington Post, Wall Street Journal, Inc. Magazine, Forbes, Tech Crunch, WIRED and more.

As the communications landscape evolved, Beyond Fifteen added competitive offerings such as influencer marketing, SEO, graphic design, video and photography to its roster of services, and most recently rolled out its Executive Spotlight Program – a thought leadership service that helps executives reach the top echelon of their industries via powerful, personalized marcom initiatives designed to drive positive exposure and positioning.

“ We love helping our clients succeed and prosper – whether they are Fortune 500 brands or small privately held businesses. This work is what gets us up in the morning and what has kept us going for the last 10 years,” said Ellermeyer. “ We’ve also placed a strong emphasis on giving back to the community and investing in our employees, which I believe have been integral to our continued success.”

Pro bono nonprofit clients have included Goodwill of Orange County, American Family Housing, Working Wardrobes and the AIDS Services Foundation. Licano and Ellermeyer have also been tapped for speaking engagements, board leadership positions, and high-level media opportunities. Ellermeyer serves on the board of American Family Housing and the Association of Corporate Growth. Licano has been featured in national publications such as Forbes and enjoys helping to cultivate the next generation of marketing leaders via keynotes with groups like Junior Achievement and local universities.

With a decade of success under its belt and the backing of a fantastic team of creative and knowledgeable professionals, Licano and Ellermeyer are looking forward to what the next 10 years have in store.

To learn more about Beyond Fifteen Communications, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND FIFTEEN COMMUNICATIONS: Beyond Fifteen Communications Inc., a Newport Beach, California-based firm launched in 2009, is a progressive, full-service public relations, digital marketing and social media agency dedicated to providing powerful, goal-driven communications solutions that exceed clients’ expectations and deliver far more than 15 minutes of fame. Beyond Fifteen combines the talent, capability and reach of a big agency with the personal service and dedication of a boutique firm. By eliminating the bureaucracy and inefficiency associated with a mega-agency, Beyond Fifteen is able to remain laser-focused on achieving measurable results for its clients. Follow Beyond Fifteen on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. For more information, visit www.beyondfifteen.com.

