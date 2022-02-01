Better Takes Next Step Towards Going Public, Announces Filing by Aurora Acquisition Corp. of Amended Form S-4

Digital homeownership company has originated more than $100B of mortgages since its inception in 2016

Harit Talwar joins as Chairman of the Board

Proceeds would be used to double down on Better’s mission of serving customers’ homeownership aspirations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Better HoldCo, Inc. (“Better” or the “Company”), a leading digital homeownership company, has continued the process to become a publicly-listed company through a merger with Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AURC) (“Aurora”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), when Aurora submitted amendment No. 6 to its Form S-4 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At closing, the deal is expected to unlock for the combined company $750 million in new capital.

“In just six years, Better has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans invest in themselves and their families by financing or refinancing their homes,” said Vishal Garg, CEO and Founder of Better. “For the average American consumer, their home represents roughly 65% of their net worth. This transaction will enable us to continue providing a better outcome for folks in search of the security and opportunity that homeownership brings.”

The digital homeownership company is committed to becoming a solution for everyday Americans in their homeownership journey by delivering mortgages and home-related products and services better, faster, and cheaper. Better would use proceeds to continue investing in products and features that customers need now more than ever for a great homeownership financing experience.

“We are guided by a singular obsession with the customer experience,” said Garg. “Mortgage-focused financial infrastructure performs one of the most important social functions by providing a vessel for the savings for those who have capital and empowering those who can utilize it to improve their lives and their families and communities well being.”

To remain competitive, the digital homeownership company will expend resources to enhance and improve Better’s technology, product offerings, and product lines. The company plans to grow its purchase business, improve its cross-sell of non-mortgage products on the platform to enable greater ease and savings for its customers, and achieve its mission to save every American homeowner money on their mortgage versus a traditional bank or mortgage broker.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company introduced its Better Cash Offer program that serves well-qualified, digitally pre-underwritten prospective homebuyers to make all-cash offers on their house powered by Tinman, Better’s proprietary mortgage automation platform. In this challenging refinance market environment, Better plans to continue innovating for its customers and driving growth by focusing on less rate-sensitive commoditized product offerings.

“Tinman learned how to do a rate term refinance mortgage, then an in-contract purchase, and now we are able to underwrite loans so fast we can turn regular consumers into cash buyers in a few days. This has allowed our model to evolve from being a low-cost refi provider online 24/7 to helping consumers with life’s biggest transaction in one shot, still 24/7 entirely online. It’s magical the power of modern technology to change this thousands of years old business,” shared Vishal Garg.

Better has also implemented organizational changes to continue improving its culture.

“We at Better remain dedicated to our mission to provide homeownership opportunities to all and to build a company that we are proud of through the cycles. To enable that we are focused on the core business, customer experience, excellent execution, and talent and teamwork. We also want to be great custodians of our shareholders’ capital,” said Harit Talwar, Better Chairman of the Board.

Arnaud Massenet, Chief Executive Officer, and Prabhu Narasimhan, Chief Investment Officer of Aurora Acquisition Corp. said, “Better provides a fundamentally different approach to homeownership by leveraging technology to reduce prices and offer customers the widest range of appropriate products. Better’s commitment to continually improving operations and financial discipline gives us confidence in their business.”

“I’m gratified to my Better colleagues and teammates that even in a tough economic environment we continue to serve customers and attract top talent,” concludes Garg.

Highlights

Harit Talwar joined Better to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors in May 2022. He is leading Board oversight of Better’s strategy and culture and has a strong background in consumer financial businesses and building public companies. Talwar most recently served as Chairman of the Consumer Business at Goldman Sachs from January 2021 to December 2021 and Global Head of the Consumer Business from May 2015 to January 2021. He has served as a member of the board for Mastercard Inc. since April 2022.

CFO Kevin Ryan, who has over 20 years of experience in financial services investment banking, and Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel Paula Tuffin, who has over two decades of experience in the law including at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is also playing a key role in the deal.

Better has won multiple high-profile awards, including being ranked #1 on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 2020 list, and Forbes FinTech 50 in 2020. Better was also named to NerdWallet and Forbes Advisor’s Best Online Mortgage Lenders lists.

Better has industry-leading partnerships on private label and co-branded basis for some of the best brands in financial services, American Express, and Ally Financial.

Better is currently licensed to operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About Better

Founded in 2016, Better is a digital-first homeownership company whose affiliates provide mortgage, real estate, title, and homeowners insurance services. In 2021, Better Mortgage funded approximately $58B in home loans, Better Real Estate completed over $2B in real estate transaction volume, and Better Cover and Better Settlement Services provided over $22B in insurance coverage. The company was ranked #1 on LinkedIn’s Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC’s Disruptor 50 2020 list, as well as being listed to Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020, For more information, follow @betterdotcom.

About Aurora Acquisition Corp.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. is a newly formed blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Thor Björgólfsson as its Chairman, Arnaud Massenet as its Chief Executive Officer, and Prabhu Narasimhan as its Chief Investment Officer.

Through its philosophy of “founders investing in Founders”, Aurora looks to empower strong management teams and make long term investments in companies poised for sustained success. Aurora is sponsored by Novator Capital. Additional information regarding Aurora Capital may be found at: https://aurora-acquisition.com/.

