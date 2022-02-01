BetSaracen Mobile Sports Wagering App Live on PayNearMe’s MoneyLine™ Platform

PayNearMe approved to facilitate iGaming and online sports betting payments for licensed operators in Arkansas

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On the heels of being granted approval by the Arkansas Racing Commission to provide its MoneyLine™ platform to licensed operators across the state, PayNearMe today announced Saracen Casino Resort’s new online sports wagering app, BetSaracen, is live on MoneyLine, allowing players to go from deposit to play quickly and easily using convenient payment types including PayPal and Venmo, as well as cash at 245 retail locations across the state.

“With MoneyLine, we are giving our players the option of the fastest and most convenient way to make deposits using their favorite digital payment types or cash at participating retail locations in Arkansas,” said Carlton Saffa, Chief Market Officer at Saracen Casino Resort. “Additionally, MoneyLine’s integration with Amelco, BetSaracen’s sports betting platform, makes it easy to provide our players with additional deposit and withdrawal channels in the future, including the forthcoming ability to make real-time, cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs.”

Managing deposits and payouts is a complex process that requires technology designed specifically for the iGaming industry. PayNearMe has deep expertise in the gaming industry and worked closely with the Arkansas Gaming Commission to ensure MoneyLine is compliant with all applicable statutory requirements.

“We’re excited to offer our best-in-class iGaming payments platform to Arkansas operators and partner with Saracen to deliver player-preferred tender types, including PayPal, Venmo and cash,” said Leighton Webb, Vice President and General Manager of iGaming and Sports Betting, PayNearMe. “We look forward to being able to further expand their payment options as they grow, while helping them manage costs and maximize revenue.”

PayNearMe’s integration with BetSaracen is made possible through PayNearMe’s strategic partnership with Amelco-UK, Limited, a sports betting platform provider used by Saracen and other gaming operators in the U.S. As a preferred payments technology platform for Amelco, MoneyLine, powered by PayNearMe, enables both deposits and payouts for Amelco operators, helping them get to market fast with a full range of payment types to satisfy player preferences.

PayNearMe now operates and processes payments for licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators in 19 U.S. states and is expanding its gaming footprint as new states legalize online sports betting and iGaming. PayNearMe provides a complete payment solution for online sports betting and iGaming, with a focus on removing friction to enable operators to deliver a best-in-class player journey. With one platform and integration, operators can facilitate deposits, payouts and engagements using data to automate decisioning and better manage payment experiences that ultimately reduce costs and increase revenue.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology to facilitate the end-to-end customer payment experience, making it easy for businesses to manage and accept payments. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform is built from the ground up to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.

MoneyLine™, powered by PayNearMeⓇ, simplifies end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. It delivers the most reliable payment experience across key touchpoints with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, engagements and more. With one platform and one integration for key deposit and payout types, operators can reduce costs, get to market faster, and make the entire payment experience seamless for their players. Player insights within the platform deliver a holistic view of key player and payment metrics.

PayNearMe has been servicing the iGaming market since 2013 and is currently active in 19 regulated gaming markets in the US. The company processes cash deposits for 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the U.S. and 9 of the 10 largest U.S. operators, including BetMGM, TVG, PointsBet, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.

PayNearMe understands the importance of responsible gaming. We support our partners and affiliates in their effort to provide a safe environment that adheres to applicable responsible gaming requirements in the market.

PayNearMe has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009, and today is accepted at more than 40,000 retail locations in the U.S.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About Saracen Casino Resort

Saracen Casino Resort is the first purpose-built casino in Arkansas state history. Home to an 80,000 square-foot gaming floor, the casino features 45 table games, Arkansas’ only poker room, retail sportsbook, sports bar and microbrewery, the critically acclaimed Red Oak Steakhouse and Arkansas’s best buffet.

Saracen’s newly-launched online sports wagering app, BetSaracen, is now available for download through the Apple App Store or at BetSaracen.com.

