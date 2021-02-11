Bestselling Author and Speaker Greg McKeown to Deliver Keynote at Shift Summit

McKeown will discuss Essentialism and equip attendees with ideas to achieve student financial successes at their institutions

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#college–Shift Summit, the student financial success event hosted by CampusLogic, announces Greg McKeown will deliver a keynote address. The acclaimed public speaker, CEO, and best-selling author will present a session designed to give Shift attendees a new perspective on how to cut through complexity at their colleges and universities.

With a growing environment of shrinking budgets and falling enrollment, institutions are searching for creative ways to do more with less. McKeown will share innovative ways of thinking about how to better- work within teams to achieve institutional goals. The inaugural virtual conference—held June 8-10, 2021— is focused on finding sustainable solutions to financial challenges; the number one barrier to earning a degree.

McKeown, a noted public speaker and New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, is CEO of THIS Inc. His work exploring and promoting the concept of Essentialism centers around individual and team successes. He helps organizations and executives explore the complexities of why teams do—or don’t — succeed. His clients include Apple, Facebook and Twitter.

His book, Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less, has topped numerous national and international bestseller lists. It frequently sits at Amazon’s top spot for Time Management books. McKeown’s work challenges audiences to redefine how they view both their individual roles and their place within professional environments.

“Financial aid teams have complex roles within larger, even more complex institutional ecosystems,” says Darren Steele, CMO of CampusLogic. “A primary goal of Shift Summit is to help attendees achieve enrollment and graduation targets by identifying points of friction in the student pipeline. McKeown is a master at teaching how to do this by cutting through complexity. Shift Summit attendees will walk away from this keynote with inspiring ideas to take back to their teams and put into action.”

Higher ed leaders will come together at Shift Summit to solve the most pressing challenges faced by institutions today. Attendees will take part in actionable and sustainable idea generation that address declining enrollment, retention of diverse student populations, and ending debt without a degree.

Shift Summit will host a keynote speaker series, breakout sessions, and professional development opportunities for higher education professionals across leadership, enrollment, recruitment, diversity, and financial aid. The conference is broken into three distinct tracks: Cut Through Complexity, Unlock Every Dollar and Chart Personal Paths.

To learn more about Shift Summit, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.

About Shift Summit

Shift Summit brings together higher education experts to address the most pressing challenges facing colleges and universities today. The virtual conference is the connection point for leaders in higher ed to drive innovation, discuss challenges, and recognize achievements with one goal in mind: Help more students earn their degrees. Financial barriers are the #1 blocker standing between students and their diplomas. The Summit will provide attendees with actionable steps to end the complicated financing journey and eliminate the debt-without-degree crisis. To learn more about the three-day event, visit https://www.shifthighered.com/.

