Bestselling Author and Code Next Generation founder Natalie Fikes to Address Graduates at DeVry University’s Commencements

DeVry University Celebrates Class of 2023

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Classof2023—Natalie Fikes will deliver the keynote address at DeVry University and its Keller Graduate School of Management commencement ceremonies on Sunday, June 11. Fikes will address more than three thousand Keller and DeVry graduates being conferred at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill. respectively at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fikes will share her personal story of resilience and what it takes to beat the odds and reach your maximum potential.





“We are fortunate to have Natalie join us as our keynote speaker to celebrate the achievements of our graduating class,” said Tom Monahan, president and CEO of DeVry University. “Her passion mirrors our commitment to help learners thrive and reach their full potential. We look forward to the sage advice she will impart to our graduates as they embark toward a new chapter in their career.”

“It’s a privilege to be invited to speak at this year’s commencement ceremonies,” added Fikes. “My intention is to inspire DeVry University graduates to relentlessly pursue their greater purpose to transform our world at their maximum potential.”

DeVry University’s Commencement Weekend

The commencement ceremonies are part of a two-day Commencement Weekend. On Saturday, June 10, DeVry is hosting a day-long event where the Class of 2023 can actively engage in sessions to prepare for what’s next after graduation, including career service workshops, networking, panel discussions, guest speaker and an alumni reception.

Commencement is a celebration for all graduates, regardless of where they call home. On Sunday, graduating students from across the country, including those from DeVry University’s Advantage Academy in Chicago, Ill., have been invited to attend the in-person ceremony in Rosemont. For those unable to travel or attend in person, DeVry also hosts Virtual Commencement Ceremonies so they and their families can celebrate wherever they are.

About Natalie Fikes

Natalie Fikes is a life and leadership consultant on a relentless mission to help youth and young adults maximize their potential to do purposeful work that transforms our world. She is the author of Empowered to Prosper, and founder of Code Next Generation (now Teen Vocal), a community organization that equips teenagers with the skills to successfully transition to adulthood. She is the CEO of The Greater Purpose Society, providing affordable personal and professional development services that create opportunities for a better life. Her lessons enable others to grow as leaders, build and maintain purposeful relationships, and reach their most prosperous potential.

Media wishing to attend should contact Hessy Fernandez at [email protected].

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.

