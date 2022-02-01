Best Upon Request Announces New Mobile App

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bragworthybenefits–Best Upon Request (BEST), a national provider of concierge services to businesses and healthcare, headquartered in Cincinnati, launched a new mobile app for customers to offload tasks and errands. The app, “BestURequest,” is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. It is one of many ways BEST customers can contact their dedicated concierge, in addition to online, email, phone, text and even in person for on-site concierge programs.

Katie Schanne, BEST’s chief financial officer, said, “While we had a mobile app for years, this new version goes beyond basic functionality to be a can’t-live-without tool to help our customers maximize their daily life. It makes it even easier for our time-saving service to be at our customers’ fingertips.”

The app is available to employees of organizations, or patients at hospitals, that offer BEST’s concierge services as a benefit to them. Those eligible can use the app to enroll in the service, make requests 24/7, see request status, see service history, reorder a prior service request, and access their customer portal.

Customers can use the app to request a shopping trip to Costco or Kroger, a lunch or coffee delivery, shipping a care package, scheduling an oil change, or planning a vacation – to name a few examples.

In addition to the customer mobile app, BEST rolled out a mobile app designed specifically for concierges to increase their efficiency while serving their customers. This resource allows BEST team members to manage their appointments when running errands or when not at their desk.

BEST worked with the developer Red Hawk Technologies to create both mobile apps and integrate with BEST’s proprietary point-of-sale, CRM and scheduling system.

About Best Upon Request

Best Upon Request partners with organizations nationwide to provide concierge services to its employees as an employer-paid benefit. By helping employees save time and decrease stress, BEST improves recruitment and retention, engagement and work-life integration. BEST also provides specialized concierge programs for working mothers and physicians. In healthcare, BEST serves patient families to improve the patient experience by attending to non-medical needs. Patient concierge programs are tailored for Emergency Departments, Maternity Units, and children’s hospitals.

In business since 1989, BEST is a certified Minority and Women Business Enterprise.

Contacts

Jessi Lima Bollin



VP, Marketing and Communications



513-708-4864



Email: [email protected]