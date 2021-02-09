Best Super Hero Slots To Boost Your Bankroll

Superheroes have conquered popular culture and continue to be all the rage. The impact of their popularity has been especially visible in the film industry. Here superhero franchises account for much of the top 20 most successful movies ever made.

Therefore it comes as no surprise to discover that the slots world has got in on the super hero action too. This has come in the shape of numerous games based on superhero movies. These themed free slots UK have proven popular because they already come with a fan-base from the original comic book sources and big-screen adaptations. Some are better than others and most have RTP’s over 95% so can help boost your bankroll.

Super Heroes

The best place to start is with the aptly named Super Heroes Slot by Yggdrasil. What happens when you don’t have a DC Comics or Marvel license? Well, you invent your own superheroes of course and this is exactly what Yggdrasil has done.

Yggdrasil The Developer Of Super Heroes

Yggdrasil was founded in 2013 and has comfortably established itself within the igaming world as a leading slot production developer. It now provides gaming content for some of the world’s leading operators. Yggdrasil has won their fair share of awards including the EGR

B2B Awards 2018 for Innovation In RNG Casino Software, which they also bagged in 2019 as well.

When you visit their website it is clear to see that this company is the home of some outstanding digital artists. Their games are built on high-quality graphics and inventive bonus rounds. They were also the first provider to go exclusively HTML5. Yggdrasil has more than 50 slot titles to their name including Vikings Go Berzerk and Holmes and the Stolen Stones.

The UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority license their output. This means that all their games are regularly tested for fairness.

Super Heroes Slot-About The Game

Super Heroes is a highly original comic book style slot with great graphics and features. The reels spin against a city skyline view that helps to add atmosphere to this futuristic slot. There are 5 reels to negotiate here and 20 fixed pay lines. The base-play standard symbols offer pretty low payouts, however the slot really comes to life when the mini features and free spins are activated.

The random features here include the appearance of 2 Super Heroes that help boost your winnings with the help of extra wilds, stacked wilds, multipliers and swap symbols. These characters appear regularly and give the base game a much-needed boost.

What really ignites this slot is the free spins bonus round. 3 Free Spin Symbols awards you 4 free spins, 4 gives you 5 free spins and if you are lucky enough to land 5 Free Spin symbols on the reels then you get 7 free spins in return. During the free spins, the Super Heroes earn their title by helping you to big wins.

Mirage makes all high-value symbols turn into credit prizes. The other female hero Trance gives out between 1 and 4 extra free spins and the last of the female companions called Raven, turns the reels completely wild. Hopper, who produces extra wilds, Knox who adds a 5x multiplier to your winnings and Telsa who changes up to 5 random symbols into the same symbol, completes the character lineup

Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice

Two of the most loved DC Comics creations meet in Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice. This slot is based on the 2016 blockbuster movie of the same name and is brought to you by Playtech, the studio behind the Age Of The Gods slots franchise.

Playtech The Developer Of Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice

Playtech is a design powerhouse and the largest provider of online gaming software in the world. This company was established in 1999 in Estonia and is traded on the London Stock Exchange. They are famous for cornering the market in Super Hero slots, Fire Blaze Jackpot slots and for their numerous, Greek Gods based games.

Their journey began In December 2001 when they received their first casino license and they haven’t looked back since. They also supply casino platforms, poker, bingo, sports betting and fixed odds games software to gambling brands around the world.

Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice Slot- About The Game

Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice is a dark and moody slot with plenty of atmosphere. This is hardly surprising as it is based on the themes of the movie that sees Lex Luthor manipulate Batman into a battle with his superhero counterpart.

The low paying symbols are easy to identify, as they are not the main characters of the movie. Here the symbols with the most value are the game logo, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the Doomsday symbol.

Like NetEnt’s The Invisible Man slot, Batman and Superman Wilds in the base game stick on the reels and transfer across each one until they disappear. The batman symbol travels right and the Superman symbol left. If they cross over on the same row they will trigger a Free Spins bonus.

During the Free Spins bonus you get to select a superhero between the two main characters. If a battle is triggered then the loser vanishes off the reels in a trail of game logo wilds. If you’ve picked the winner then you are gifted 4 more free spins.

The Dawn Of Justice bonus involves the appearance of the Doomsday stacked wild symbol landing on reel 3. When it does so, it gets pushed to reel 5 in a ball of flames. Then it begins its journey towards reel 1 in a free spins round. Should any of the two male superheroes or Wonder Women appear, the Doomsday stacked wild is pushed back to reel 5 to begin its journey from scratch. Once it reaches reel 1 it explodes and fills reel 2 as well to complete the round.