Best Smartwatch Early Black Friday Deals (2020) Monitored by Deal Tomato

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday smartwatch deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the top savings on Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Garmin, Apple Watch, Suunto, and Fossil smartwatches. Browse the full range of deals using the links below.
Best Smartwatch Deals:
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Verizon – check out the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at AT&T – check out deals on the series 6 40mm & 44mm & SE Series Watches
- Save up to 52% on Apple Watches at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save $100 on Apple Watch with any iPhone purchase at Verizon
- Save on a range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon – check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart – click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save on Fitbit Versa 3, Charge, Sense & more models at Fitbit.com – check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale
- Save up to 36% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches & fitness trackers at Walmart – check for live prices on top-rated Samsung watches with GPS and Bluetooth like the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch and Gear S3 Frontier
- Up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at AT&T.com – Get $200 off your purchase of Galaxy Watch3 & Active2 models
- Save on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com – check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch3 & Active2
- Save up to $212 on top-rated Garmin activity trackers, smartwatches & GPS navigation systems at Walmart
- Save on a wide range of Garmin watches & activity trackers at Garmin.com
- Save up to $200 on Garmin fenix, vivoactive, forerunner and vivosmart at Amazon – deals available on top rated fitness trackers, smartwatches and gps navigation systems
- Save up to 35% on Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches at Amazon – check for prices on popular 40mm, 42mm, 46mm models with GPS and Bluetooth at Amazon
- Save up to $150 on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com – click the link for price updates on popular series like the Suunto 9 Durable Multisport GPS watch or Suunto Ambit3 Peak GPS Heart Rate Monitor
- Save up to 59% on Fossil smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Fossil watches for men and women on Amazon.com – Fossil offers touch screen watches that can be paired with cellphones and are compatible with Google, Android and IOS
Reports of the first quarter of this year show that an increase of 12% in smartwatch shipments occurred even if the pandemic is still widespread worldwide. Apple Watch is still the leading brand with sales of 5.2 million units. Samsung Galaxy Watch is not too far behind with around 2.1 million units. Garmin had an increase of 7.3% while Fitbit had an annual growth in sales of 24%. Other brands like Fossil and Suunto followed suit as they trail in the sales of the leading smartwatch brands.
