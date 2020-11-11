Best Smartwatch Early Black Friday Deals (2020) Monitored by Deal Tomato

Early Black Friday smartwatch deals for 2020 have landed, explore all the top early Black Friday Fossil smartwatch, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, Suunto, and more deals below

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday smartwatch deals for 2020 are underway. Compare the top savings on Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Garmin, Apple Watch, Suunto, and Fossil smartwatches. Browse the full range of deals using the links below.

Best Smartwatch Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to access the entire range of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s current holiday season deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Reports of the first quarter of this year show that an increase of 12% in smartwatch shipments occurred even if the pandemic is still widespread worldwide. Apple Watch is still the leading brand with sales of 5.2 million units. Samsung Galaxy Watch is not too far behind with around 2.1 million units. Garmin had an increase of 7.3% while Fitbit had an annual growth in sales of 24%. Other brands like Fossil and Suunto followed suit as they trail in the sales of the leading smartwatch brands.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])