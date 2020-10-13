Best Prime Day Smart TV & 4K TV Deals 2020: Best TCL, Samsung, LG, Sony TV & TV Projector Deals Collated by Retail Fuse

Save on 4K, UHD & HD TV deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale, featuring Sony TV, Samsung TV, LG OLED TV, TCL Roku TV, and TV projector savings

Thousands of Amazon products go on sale on Amazon Prime Day, the retail giant’s popular annual sales event for its Prime members.

Big savings and low prices are available on 4K, UHD, LED and LCD TV deals during Amazon Prime Day. Homes without a 4K TV yet can upgrade to one of the smart TVs from well-recognized brands on Amazon. Samsung TVs are available in flat, curved, and frame models, sporting innovative display technologies such as Crystal Display and Processor 4K. The Samsung Frame QLED TV offers a unique experience as it appears as a painting when turned off and a vibrant 4K TV when on.

LG TVs and Sony TVs are the next two premium TV brands on Amazon, with dozens of highly-rated smart TVs ranging from 32-inch HDC screens to massive 70-inch digital displays. Among their most popular lines are the LG OLED TV, LG Nano Series, and Sony Bravia OLED TV series.

Other well-established names in this category are TCL, Toshiba, Hisense, and Vizio, which offer TVs in low to mid-range prices. TV projectors from DR. J Professional, Vankyo, and DBPOWER, to name a few, can be worthwhile alternatives for theatrical viewing experiences without the hefty price tag.

The worldwide sales on Prime Day 2019 topped 2018’s total sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, demonstrating the significance of Prime Day as a shopping event.

