Best Prime Day Gaming Deals (2020): Early Gaming PC & Laptop, Corsair & Razer Headset & Peripherals, VR, Elgato & Gaming Chair Deals Listed by The Consumer Post

Best gaming PC & laptop deals:
- Save up to $400 on gaming PCs and desktops at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on top-rated CyberPowerPC, SkyTech, Omen & many more gaming PCs
- Save up to $451 on gaming laptops from top manufacturers such as HP, Dell, Razer, Acer, ASUS, MSI & Lenovo – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $451 on Razer gaming laptops, keyboards, mice & gaming headsets – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $161 on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop at Amazon – featuring Intel Core i5-9400F, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6, SSD storage, hexa-core up to 4.10 GHz, & Windows 10
- Save $451 on the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop at Amazon – Intel Core i7-9750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 15.6″ FHD 1080p 240Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Save $400 on the OMEN X 2S by HP Gaming Laptop With Secondary Touchscreen Display at Amazon – Intel i7-9750H, NVIDIA RTX 2070 With Max-Q 8 GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, VR/MR Ready
- Save $320 on the Dell G7 15.6″ FHD Gaming Laptop at Amazon – i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB PCIe SSD, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 802.11AC WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
Best gaming keyboard & gaming mouse deals:
- Save up to 32% on Corsair gaming peripherals & accessories – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 40% on the Razer Huntsman Gaming Opto-Mechanical Keyboard at Amazon – fastest keyboard switches ever, clicky optical switches, customizable Chroma RGB lighting
- Save 24% on the Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad at Amazon – analog-optical key switches, 32 programmable keys, customizable Chroma RGB, programmable Macros
- Save 33% on the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse at Amazon – 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB, 9 programmable buttons, mechanical switches
- Save $27 on the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon – USB passthrough & media controls, linear & quiet, Cherry MX Red, RGB LED backlit
- Save $22 on the Corsair K95 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon – USB passthrough & media controls, fastest Cherry MX speed, RGB
Best gaming headset deals:
- Save up to 53% on gaming headsets at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on Turtle Beach, Corsair, Razer & more top-rated gaming headsets
- Save up to $241 on VR headsets from Oculus, HTC Vive, Playstation VR & more top virtual reality brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 50% on the Audio-Technica ATH-AG1X Closed Back High-Fidelity Gaming Headset at Amazon – powerful audio for immersive gaming, closed back, compatible with PC, PS4
- Save 33% on the Audio-Technica ATH-ADG1X Open Air High-Fidelity Gaming Headset at Amazon – 53 mm drivers, open-air design, improved 3D Wing support, soft earpads
- Save 30% on the Audio Technica ATHPDG1 Open-Air Premium Gaming Headset at Amazon – designed for the serious gamer, headset delivers powerful, detailed audio and long-lasting comfort
- Save 28% on the EPOS SENNHEISER GSP500 Wired Open Acoustic Gaming Headset at Amazon – noise-cancelling mic, adjustable headband, volume control, PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4
- Save 22% on the HyperX Cloud MIX Wired Gaming Headset at Amazon – Bluetooth, game and go, detachable mic, signature HyperX comfort & durability
- Save $120 on the Oculus Quest (1st Gen) VR Gaming Headset at Amazon – all-in-one VR gaming system, no PC required, includes wireless headset & Oculus Touch controllers
- Save $105 on the PlayStation VR – Creed: Rise to Glory + Superhot Bundle at Amazon – this renewed bundle includes the PSVR gaming headset, camera & motion controllers
Best gaming chair deals:
- Save up to $70 on gaming chairs from GTRACING, RESPAWN, DXRacer & more top gaming chair brands – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $70 on the Polar Aurora Gaming Chair at Amazon – racing style, high-back, PU leather, ergonomic swivel chair, headrest, lumbar support
- Save $50 on the DXRacer Racing Series Gaming Chair at Amazon – ergonomic home office & gaming chair with height swivel, 3D armrest, strong Mesh and racing-style caster wheels
- Save $50 on the RESPAWN OMEGA-Xi Fortnite Gaming Chair at Amazon – racecar-style gaming chair, high back with segmented padding, headrest, extendable footrest
- Save $40 on the Homall Gaming Chair at Amazon – high back chair with headrest and lumbar support, premium PU leather, soft molded foam & full steel frame
More gaming deals:
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of gaming gear & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $122 on Elgato streaming decks, game capture cards & video lighting – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Check out the full range of gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day – find the latest savings on gaming PCs, gaming laptops, headsets, gaming chairs & more gear
Amazon Prime Day is a much-anticipated annual shopping and entertainment event where Prime members enjoy discounts and deals across thousands of products on Amazon.
The 48-hour Prime Day sale event offers exclusive deals and savings on gaming PCs & laptops, gaming headsets & chairs, Oculus VR kits, Elgato capture cards & Razer & Corsair gaming peripherals to Amazon Prime members. For gamers, getting the best gaming experience requires some major and minor upgrades to their existing setup. Amazon has some of the best peripherals, hardware and gaming devices that can definitely improve your overall experience.
A gaming PC is currently the best choice if you want high performance when gaming at 4K, or even 8K, especially with the release of NVIDIA’s RTX 3000 series GPUs. You can either buy a pre-built gaming PC from brands such as CYBERPOWERPC and Skytech, or you can go the custom route and build your own PC with your own choice of parts. If you value portability, a gaming laptop is a good alternative, especially now that brands such as Acer, Razer, ASUS and many more are releasing powerful devices that you can enjoy while on the go.
A good way of improving your gaming experience without breaking the bank is to improve immersion by getting a gaming headset such as the Corsair VOID. It’s a 7.1 surround sound headset that allows you to hear everything around you. It’s also very comfortable so you can wear it for long gaming sessions without feeling discomfort. Speaking of comfort, you should also consider getting a comfortable gaming chair from Amazon. Aside from gaming, a gaming chair also offers health benefits and allows you to maintain proper posture.
Another way to improve your gaming experience is with VR. The Oculus Rift and the Playstation VR are just some of the VR headsets available on Amazon right now. Lastly, if you are a streamer or you want to start a Youtube gaming channel, the best purchase is something like the Elgato game capture card. You can stream and record at 1080p and 60fps with this card so that your viewers can enjoy smooth gameplay footage.
The Prime Day sale in 2019 was the biggest event ever for sales of Amazon’s devices – top sellers worldwide included the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.
