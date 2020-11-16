Best iPad Mini Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early Apple iPad Mini 5 & 4 Deals Published by Deal Stripe

The best early Black Friday iPad mini 5 & mini deals for 2020, including more Apple iPad deals

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a round-up of the best early iPad mini deals for Black Friday, featuring the best sales on iPad mini 4, iPad Mini 5, and other Apple tablets. Find the full range of deals using the links below.

Best iPad mini Deals:

Best iPad Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to enjoy thousands more discounts available now. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The latest Apple iPad mini, the iPad mini 5, offers significant upgrades over its predecessor, the iPad mini 4. It has a much faster system-on-chip with the A12 Bionic chip instead of the A8 and it’s now compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st Gen. Storage options start at 64GB and max at 256GB, whereas it used to range from 16GB to 128GB previously. While the overall design is very similar, the iPad mini 5th Generation has slightly improved visuals with True Tone and P3 wide color display as well as 500 nits of max brightness.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])