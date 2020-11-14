Best Black Friday Surface Book (3, 2) Deals (2020): Top Early Surface Book Savings Tracked by Spending Lab
Find the best early Surface Book laptop deals for Black Friday 2020, including the latest deals on the Surface Book 3 and 2
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Early Black Friday Microsoft Surface Book deals are underway. Find the top deals on the Surface Book 2 and 3 laptops. Shop the best deals using the links below.
Best Surface Book Deals:
- Save up to $741 on Microsoft Surface Book 3 and 2 at Walmart – choose from 8GB/16 GB RAM, Intel Core i5/ i7 processor with available individual and bundle deals
- Save up to $291 on the Surface Book 2 at Microsoft.com – check available Surface Book laptops and Essential bundle deals
- Save up to $1,200 on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon – check the latest deals on Microsoft Surface Book 3 and 2 laptops
- Save up to $569 on Microsoft Surface Book 3 at Walmart – click the link for live prices on the 13” touchscreen Microsoft Surface Book
- Save on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 at Walmart – includes different individual and bundle deals
- Save up to $650 on Microsoft Surface Book 3 at Amazon – includes Intel Core i5/ i7, 8 GB/ 16 GB/ 32GB/ 64GB RAM, and 256 GB/ 512 GB/ 1TB SSD
- Save up to $359 on Microsoft Surface Book 2 at Amazon – check the hottest individual and bundle deals available
Best Microsoft Surface Deals:
- Save up to 30% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart – save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to 25% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com – live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets at Amazon – check deals available on top rated models including the Surface Pro 6, Pro 7 and Pro X, the Surface Go, the Surface book 3 and Surface Laptop 3
- New & existing customers get 50% off the Microsoft Surface Duo at AT&T.com
Interested in more deals? Click here to view the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to see Amazon’s current Black Friday-worthy deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Microsoft’s Surface Book 2 and Surface Book 3 are their most powerful Surface laptops. Both are designed for intensive workloads such as content creation, graphic design, video editing and many more. The Surface Book 3 and Surface Book 2 come in 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants. The Surface Book 2 comes with 8th gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and Intel HD graphics and GTX 1060 graphics card. On the other hand, the Surface Book 3 comes with a 10th gen Intel i7 processor and a GeForce 1660 Ti, for improved performance.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])